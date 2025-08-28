S. Korea Recommends Accepting Chinese Steel Firms' Price Hike As Anti-Dumping Measure
The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) said it has decided to make such a recommendation to the Ministry of Economy and Finance for nine Chinese steel exporters, including Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. and Jiangsu Shagang Steel Co, reports Yonhap news agency.
The companies have proposed a price undertaking after the KTC reached a preliminary decision in February to impose anti-dumping duties, having determined that the exporters inflicted damage on the Korean steel industry by selling their products here at excessively low prices.
The KTC said it will recommend the ministry levy anti-dumping tariffs of up to 34.1 percent for the next five years on other Chinese companies that did not make such proposals.
Trade authorities launched an investigation into the case in October, three months after Hyundai Steel Co. filed a complaint with the government against competing low-priced thick steel plate imports from China.
Thursday's decision comes amid mounting concerns in the Korean steel industry, faced with 50 percent tariffs on all steel imports imposed by the U.S. government and an oversupply of cheap products from China.
In July, the trade watchdog made a preliminary decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs on hot-rolled steel plates from Japan and China after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.
To prevent further damage during the upcoming formal investigation period, the KTC also recommended imposing anti-dumping tariffs of 43.35 percent on optical fibre products from the two countries.
The KTC launched its investigation into alleged dumping by six Japanese firms, including JFE Shoji Corp., and five Chinese producers, such as Benxi Iron and Steel Group, following a complaint filed by Hyundai Steel Co., a leading South Korean steelmaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment