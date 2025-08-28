403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Stocks End Wednesday with Gains
(MENAFN) US equities closed higher Wednesday as investors awaited financial results from Nvidia, the world’s largest company by market value and a key driver of the market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32%, adding 146.98 points to finish at 45,565.05. The S&P 500 climbed 0.24%, or 15.44 points, reaching a new all-time high of 6,481.38. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.21%, gaining 45.87 points to close at 21,590.14.
Nvidia shares, which represent roughly 8% of the S&P 500 and carry the heaviest weight in the index, remained largely flat ahead of its earnings announcement. The chipmaker has surpassed earnings estimates in 11 of its past 12 quarterly reports, setting high expectations for the latest results.
In other news, the market showed little reaction to President Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook. US stocks ended Tuesday with minimal fluctuations despite the controversial decision.
New York Fed President John Williams emphasized the importance of the Fed’s independence amid the turmoil. Speaking to media, Williams said, “Personally, I have worked with Lisa Cook as she’s been a member of the Board of Governors, and she’s always brought integrity and commitment to the central bank’s mission.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32%, adding 146.98 points to finish at 45,565.05. The S&P 500 climbed 0.24%, or 15.44 points, reaching a new all-time high of 6,481.38. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.21%, gaining 45.87 points to close at 21,590.14.
Nvidia shares, which represent roughly 8% of the S&P 500 and carry the heaviest weight in the index, remained largely flat ahead of its earnings announcement. The chipmaker has surpassed earnings estimates in 11 of its past 12 quarterly reports, setting high expectations for the latest results.
In other news, the market showed little reaction to President Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook. US stocks ended Tuesday with minimal fluctuations despite the controversial decision.
New York Fed President John Williams emphasized the importance of the Fed’s independence amid the turmoil. Speaking to media, Williams said, “Personally, I have worked with Lisa Cook as she’s been a member of the Board of Governors, and she’s always brought integrity and commitment to the central bank’s mission.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment