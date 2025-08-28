3-Day Weekend: UAE Residents Plan Staycations Hotels Expect Near Full Occupancy

Several hotels in the UAE are expecting near full levels of occupancy next weekend, which will be a long weekend. Most families looking for staycations prefer to take all-inclusive packages for their short breaks.

“City hotels are expected to maintain occupancies of around 85–90 per cent, while beachfront, waterfront, and resort properties are likely to be almost sold out, reaching 98–100 per cent occupancy,” said Anura Mathai, Director of New Initiatives at Flora Hospitality UAE and India.

UAE announced a paid holiday for public and private sector employees on Friday, September 5, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday, which means most employees and students will get a three-day long weekend .

Other industry experts also said they are seeing a positive response to the long break.“The interest is continuing to build as the long weekend approaches,” said Cameron McNeillie, General Manager, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa.

“Many guests are looking to take advantage of the holiday to enjoy a quick escape by the sea, and bookings are showing healthy momentum compared to regular weekends.”

How trends differ

According to Anura, long weekends traditionally see higher demand for beach, waterfront, and resort properties, while city hotels are usually quieter.“However, this time city hotels are also enjoying healthy bookings, driven mainly by strong movements from the Africa and India markets,” he said.

He added that the trends differed according to the location of the hotel.“At our city hotels, guests are opting for simple room-and-breakfast packages,” he said.“On the other hand, at beach, waterfront, and resort properties, the demand is largely for all-inclusive packages covering stay, meals and beverages.”

Cameron agreed.“Our all-inclusive and half-board packages are seeing strong interest, especially from families who appreciate the ease of having everything taken care of,” he said.“At the same time, couples and smaller groups are opting for more personalised chilling experiences, such as villa stays with private pools or curated dining journeys.”

He added that they are expecting to be“running at a very high capacity” throughout the holiday, driven by both“stay-cationers from across the UAE and international visitors” seeking a resort-style getaway.

Onam festival

While many families are flocking to hotels for staycations, others are choosing to stay at home. For those hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, the long weekend will be a time to celebrate the state's harvest festival Onam, which will fall on Friday, September 5. Dubai resident Manju Sreekumar said she is looking forward to celebrating the festival with her entire family after many years.

“Both my sons are working, and they don't get a day off on Onam,” she said.“This year, because it is a public holiday, we will be able to celebrate together after more than five years. I will be inviting my friends as well as some relatives who are here in Dubai looking for a job for lunch to my house.”

One of the highlights of the festival is a fully vegetarian fest, called the Onasadhya , which serves over 30 curries on a banana leaf along with rice. Many families cook these meals at home, while others choose to eat out at restaurants.