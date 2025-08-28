Actor Rajesh Keshav On Life Support After Collapsing During Live Event

Malayalam cinema actor and presenter Rajesh Keshav collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday, August 24, according to Indian media reports.

The 47-year-old is in critical condition after he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. According to reports, he's on a ventilator support.

Filmmaker and friend Prathap Jayalakshmi took to social media and shared the health update of Rajesh Keshav and wrote: "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital."

According to Jayalakshmi, doctors said the cardiac arrest happened when he collapsed on stage and angioplasty was performed on him immediately. Since then, he hasn't responded and has been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. However, there were some minor movements from time to time.

Jayalakshmi wrote, "Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back, if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy."

According to reports by media outlets, the doctors have said that there have been some brain impairments which have made his condition worse, despite there being signs of heart improvement. At least 72 hours will be required to assess his health status properly.

Who is Rajesh Keshav

Amidst this deep crisis, fans and the Malayalam film community have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Throughout his career, Keshav has hosted several notable events, including Filmfare (South), SIIMA, Asianet Film Awards, and the Indian Super League.

He has also had a flourishing acting career, with credits including Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).

Keshav has shared the stage with several celebrities, including Tamannaah, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna and more.