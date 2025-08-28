Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market To Reach $2.86 Billion By 2029 With 7.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market Size And Growth?

The market size for rocket inertial measurement units has seen significant growth in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The upward trend during the historic period is linked to a surge in the demand for real-time navigation systems, augmented deployment of intercontinental ballistic missiles, heightened focus on autonomous flight control systems, burgeoning interest in deep space missions, and an increment in small satellite launches.

The market for rocket inertial measurement units is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, reaching a market size of $2.86 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The projected growth in the forecasted period can be credited to the rise in space exploration investments, an increasing demand for precision-directed munitions, a surge in the use of reusable launch vehicles, the increasing launches of commercial satellites, and an increase in defense budgets in major countries. Key trends during the projected period incorporate technological advancements in highly-accurate gyroscopes and accelerometers, progress in the field of AI-based inertial navigation and guidance systems, technological evolution in fiber-optic and ring laser gyroscopes, and the development of fault-resistant imu systems for mission critical reliabilities, along with progress in thermal management and protection for imu components.

Download a free sample of the rocket inertial measurement units market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market?

The growth of the rocket inertial measurement units market is likely to be fueled by escalating investments in space exploration. Space exploration investments encompass the resources provided by private and public entities for the creation of technologies, infrastructure, and missions that focus on space exploration and utilization. The upsurge in space exploration investments stems from the burgeoning commercial viability of space-oriented industries like satellite services, space tourism, and resource mining. These investments enhance the growth of rocket inertial measurement units (IMUs) by amplifying the need for precise guidance and navigation systems in advanced launching vehicles. As an illustration, the World Economic Forum, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, projected in April 2024 that the space economy would expand from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035, showcasing a consistent annual growth rate of 9%. Consequently, the surge in space exploration investments is propelling the rocket inertial measurement units market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market?

Major players in the Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Airbus SE

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc.

. GE Aerospace

. Rockwell Collins

. Safran S.A.

. Thales Group

. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

. Analog Devices

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market?

Leading enterprises within the rocket inertial measurement units marketplace are directing their efforts towards creating novel solutions, which include navigation and guidance systems to augment the accuracy of flight, enhance missile targeting abilities and aid in precision for extended missions. Navigation and guidance systems are integrated technologies that ascertain a rocket's positioning and pathway, guiding it to its desired target or end point. A case in point is Thales Group, an aerospace firm based out of France, who in April 2025 introduced an avant-garde Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). It is constructed to ensure resilient navigation even in situations where GPS signals are vulnerable to jamming or spoofing. This progressive construction utilises Thales's superior sensors, which incorporate a three-axis Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG) and three digital MEMS accelerometers into a compact, featherweight unit. By incorporating MEMS technology, it is possible to facilitate scalable serial production, thus enabling a swift increase in manufacturing capability.

How Is The Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market Segmented?

The rocket inertial measurement units market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, Other Components

2) By Platform: Spacecraft, Missiles, Launch Vehicles, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Navigation, Control, Stabilization

4) By End-User: Defense, Space, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Accelerometers: Fiber Optic Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Accelerometers

2) By Gyroscopes: Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG), Mems Gyroscopes, Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG)

3) By Magnetometers: Fluxgate Magnetometers, Magneto-Resistive Magnetometers, Magneto-Inductive Magnetometers

4) By Other Components: Digital Signal Processors, Power Supply Modules, Data Acquisition Systems

View the full rocket inertial measurement units market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Rocket Inertial Measurement Units, North America was identified as the leading region with a strong growth projection. The report includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rocket Inertial Measurement Units Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2025



Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025



Test And Measurement Equipment Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.