Trip's HK Shares Jump On Strong Q2 Results: Retail Investors See US Stock Rally Coming
Chinese travel booking site Trip posted strong quarterly results and announced a stock buyback late Wednesday, driving its shares and investor optimism higher.
Trip's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped around 8% on Thursday, and will likely lift American Depository Receipts (ADRs) as the U.S. pre-market trading commences at 4 a.m. ET.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted multiple notches higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory (92/100). The message volume shifted from 'normal' to 'extremely high,' with users stating they are watching the stock for potential gains.TCOM sentiment and message volume as of August 28 | Source: Stocktwits
Second-quarter revenue rose 16% to 14.8 billion yuan (approximately $2.1 billion), beating market expectations, while net profit rose 27%. The company attributed the strong results to resilient travel demand, particularly during holiday periods.
Meanwhile, the company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion for its ordinary shares and ADRs.
Buybacks typically signal the management's confidence in the company's business and are a positive for the stock.
Shanghai, China-headquartered Trip offers hotel, flight, and package bookings, with the majority of its business coming from the Chinese and Asian markets. The company is expanding its presence in the North American market through its flight search product, Skyscanner.
As of last close, Trip's U.S.-listed shares, TCOM, are down 4.8% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment