Trip's HK Shares Jump On Strong Q2 Results: Retail Investors See US Stock Rally Coming

Chinese travel booking site Trip posted strong quarterly results and announced a stock buyback late Wednesday, driving its shares and investor optimism higher.

Trip's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped around 8% on Thursday, and will likely lift American Depository Receipts (ADRs) as the U.S. pre-market trading commences at 4 a.m. ET.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted multiple notches higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory (92/100). The message volume shifted from 'normal' to 'extremely high,' with users stating they are watching the stock for potential gains.

TCOM sentiment and message volume as of August 28 | Source: Stocktwits

Second-quarter revenue rose 16% to 14.8 billion yuan (approximately $2.1 billion), beating market expectations, while net profit rose 27%. The company attributed the strong results to resilient travel demand, particularly during holiday periods.

Meanwhile, the company announced a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion for its ordinary shares and ADRs.

Buybacks typically signal the management's confidence in the company's business and are a positive for the stock.

Shanghai, China-headquartered Trip offers hotel, flight, and package bookings, with the majority of its business coming from the Chinese and Asian markets. The company is expanding its presence in the North American market through its flight search product, Skyscanner.

As of last close, Trip's U.S.-listed shares, TCOM, are down 4.8% year-to-date.

