Anchor Anushree Fondly Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar During Wedding Celebrations Fans Call Her A True Fan

The much-awaited wedding of popular Kannada television anchor and actress Anushree finally took place today, bringing an end to years of speculation about when she would tie the knot. At exactly 10:56 am, Anushree married Roshan, a businessman from Coorg, in a lavish ceremony at a beautifully decorated resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The mandap was adorned with vibrant flowers, and the couple looked stunning, Anushree in a red and saffron saree, and Roshan in a traditional silk dhoti and shirt. The intimate yet grand affair was attended by close friends, family, and dignitaries from the Kannada film industry.

Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar

Even amidst the joy of her wedding, Anushree did not forget her admiration for her favourite actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. A huge fan of the late star, she often described experiencing“fan moments” whenever she met him and even shared this with Puneeth himself. His untimely passing left her deeply saddened. Had he been alive, many believe Puneeth would have attended the wedding to personally bless the couple. To honour his memory, a photo of Puneeth Rajkumar was displayed at the ceremony, symbolizing his continued presence in the hearts of fans and admirers.

A True Puneeth Fan

Anushree's love for Puneeth Rajkumar has always been well known. She frequently begins her speeches by expressing admiration for his contributions to Kannada cinema, a quality that has won her the affection of countless fans. It is also speculated that Puneeth's wife, Ashwini, might join the celebrations to extend her wishes.

Who Is Roshan?

Roshan, Anushree's groom, is a businessman from Kodagu (Coorg). The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for years, a fact known only to their close circle. For the past two years, Anushree had openly mentioned her intention to marry soon, and today she fulfilled that promise. Importantly, this marriage also fulfilled her mother's long-cherished dream of seeing her daughter settle into married life.

Anushree's Inspiring Journey

Anushree's story is nothing short of inspiring. Growing up without a father's support, she and her family struggled with poverty. Despite these hardships, she carved a successful career as a leading Kannada anchor and actress. She even built a house for her mother and supported her brother in starting a hotel business. Her grand wedding at a resort, attended by members of the Kannada film fraternity, stands as a testament to her determination and hard work.

Fans Express Disappointment

While the wedding was an exclusive and private celebration, not all fans were happy with the arrangements. Large crowds gathered outside the resort, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star anchor. Some disappointed fans expressed their views to local YouTube channels, saying,“Anushree grew up because of us, but we were not given an opportunity to attend her wedding. We wanted to bless her, but even that was not allowed. Even MLA weddings are not this exclusive. Is she bigger than an MLA?”