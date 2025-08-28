Unilever, UK Government & EY Back 5 East African Enterprises With Ksh 85.6M To Scale Local Innovation For Global Impact

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KENYA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRANSFORM , an impact accelerator led by Unilever, the UK Government, and EY, has today announced KSh 85.6 million in grant funding to support five pioneering East African enterprises based in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. These businesses are delivering innovative solutions to drive circular economies, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen sustainability in agricultural supply chains across the region.The five enterprises - named below - are the winners of TRANSFORM's East Africa Challenge, a regional call for innovative and scalable business models addressing global development priorities, which received 100 applications.- Cinch (Kenya) is transforming fragmented, smallholdings into larger units that produce consistent supply of crops and reap financial benefits for farmers.- Eco Brixs (Uganda) is converting plastic waste into valuable products such as bricks and furniture, while creating income opportunities for marginalised communities.- Green Bean Manufacturing (Ethiopia) designs and creates agro-processing machinery and equipment for animal feed, coffee and spices in Ethiopia.- Green Scene (Ethiopia) is decarbonising the turmeric processing industry by replacing firewood-based methods with solar-powered equipment.- Kuza One (Kenya) trains young people and women to become "agripreneurs" who deliver market-driven advisory services to smallholder farmers, ensuring they grow crops that are in demand.TRANSFORM had previously announced five Kenyan enterprises as winners of a similar callout last July and has since launched initiatives in West and Southern Africa as well. Over the last year alone, nineteen African enterprises have been selected to receive TRANSFORM's support.The Challenges are a key part of TRANSFORM's shift towards a locally led approach. Judging panels consist of Unilever, UK Government and EY counterparts with the best understanding of the regions' socio-economic, cultural, and behavioural nuances. This helps ensure the selected enterprises are not only innovative in theory but also practical, desirable, and positively impactful for their communities and local ecosystems.The chosen grantees will receive more than just funding. Through TRANSFORM, they will gain customised business insights, practical experience, and access to a global network of contacts. It aims to expand the enterprises' operations and increase their impact.Unilever East Africa MD, Luck Ochieng said:“We are committed to unlocking opportunities that enable small and growing businesses to scale viable solutions which create jobs, stimulate long-term economic growth, and generate environmental and social benefits. TRANSFORM plays a pivotal role in uniting local teams to tackle regenerative agriculture and advance the circular economy from the ground up. We're looking forward to working with these enterprises that align so closely with our sustainability priorities on livelihoods and plastics.”Hadijah Nannyomo, Partner, EY Kenya said:“At EY, we are proud to partner with Unilever and the British High Commission on TRANSFORM. We are excited to bring the knowledge, skills and experience of our EY people to help scale these impactful enterprises and drive progress towards an optimistic future where business, people, society and the planet thrive.”Deputy British High Commissioner, Dr Ed Barnett said:“Our collaboration with the local Unilever and EY teams demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in advancing sustainable, localised solutions. By drawing on the strengths of all involved – combining resources, expertise and innovative new solutions, we have the opportunity to create a positive impact on local communities and the environment, together.”

Will Kirk

Forster Communications

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.