QC Explores Enhancing Investment Cooperation With Botswana

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted the Presidential Envoy of the Republic of Botswana, H E Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi yesterday. He was received by board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, in the presence of Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager of the Chamber.

The meeting discussed economic and trade relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Botswana and ways to develop them.

It also reviewed the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, with a special focus on promising sectors in Botswana.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed Al Obaidli affirmed the Chamber's keenness to support cooperation between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in Botswana, pointing out that Qatari investors are keen to explore investment opportunities in Africa, particularly in Botswana, which is considered a leading investment destination.

He stressed the importance of having flexible legislations that guarantee investment protection and encourage further investments, calling for a joint business meeting between both sides to discuss potential cooperation and opportunities.

For his part, Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi emphasised that Botswana is interested in attracting Qatari investments, noting that there are successful Qatari investments in his country in the hospitality and banking sectors.

He highlighted that Botswana enjoys a safe investment climate, a clear strategic vision, and diverse opportunities in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, and infrastructure, expressing his country's aspiration to become a hub for business and investment in Africa.

In turn, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed noted that Qatar has achieved many significant milestones, most notably hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, underlining that it has successfully built strong economic partnerships with countries around the world. He stressed that Qatari investors look forward to benefiting from the investment opportunities in Botswana in a way that benefits both sides.

Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Al Mansori emphasised the importance of signing cooperation agreements between the chambers of commerce of both countries, which would enhance private sector partnerships and open the way for joint projects that serve the economic aspirations of both sides.