QBF Reveals First Phase Of Youth Fixtures

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has announced the schedule and fixtures for the first phase of the 2025-2026 youth basketball competitions, set to take place at the QBF Arena.

This initiative underscores the federation's commitment to developing the sport's grassroots and nurturing a new generation of players capable of representing Qatar's national teams in the future.

The competitions will commence on September 13, 2025, with the Under-14 category, featuring four exciting matches: Al Shamal vs. Al Sadd, Al Rayyan vs. Al Wakrah, Qatar Club vs. Al Arabi, and Al Ahli vs. Al Khor.

The first phase for this category will conclude on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Under-16 category will kick off on Sunday, September 14, 2025, with matchups including Al Gharafa vs. Al Khor, Al Rayyan vs. Al Wakrah, Qatar Club vs. Al Shamal, and Al Ahli vs. Al Arabi. This phase will wrap up on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 category will begin on Monday, September 15, 2025, with games featuring Al Gharafa vs. Al Shamal, Al Rayyan vs. Al Wakrah, Al Arabi vs. Al Ahli, and Qatar Club vs. Al Khor. The first phase for this age group will conclude on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The second phase of the championship is slated to start in January 2026, adhering to technical regulations regarding player registration and participation across all categories.

The QBF will implement international basketball rules for youth competitions to ensure high standards of organisation and competitive fairness.

Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Secretary-General of the Qatar Basketball Federation and Director of National Teams, emphasised that the announcement of the new season's schedule aligns with a comprehensive strategy to develop Qatari talent and foster an ideal competitive environment for various age groups.

“These tournaments are a cornerstone in building the future of basketball in Qatar. The federation is dedicated to providing optimal technical and organisational conditions to support this vision,” Al Kuwari stated.

The Secretary-General further noted that the QBF aims to align clubs with long-term development plans through these competitions, creating a competitive atmosphere that prepares young players for a seamless transition to national teams across different age groups.