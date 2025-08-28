Eurobattery Minerals Commences Archaeological Studies At The San Juan Tungsten Project In Galicia



EQS-Media / 28.08.2025 / 08:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 28 August 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) announces that its Spanish subsidiary Tungsten San Juan S.L. (“TSJ”) has launched an archaeological control and monitoring service as part of the development of its San Juan tungsten project in Galicia. Initial archaeological studies-conducted by a Galician firm specializing in archaeological services and with headquarters in Ourense-have not identified any potential archaeological areas within the San Juan Project concession. Eurobattery Minerals, in compliance with current Spanish regulations regarding cultural heritage and following industry best practices, reaffirms its commitment to responsible and transparent management that respects both mining and environmental legislation, together with the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

Despite the lack of initial archaeological findings, recognised archaeological experts have presented a further preliminary archaeological programme, which will be carried out alongside the work in the mining concession area to ensure a harmonious coexistence between mining activity and the surrounding environment.

Archaeological control and monitoring are being conducted by an accredited Galician firm specializing in scientific archaeological projects in both rural and urban settings.

Upfront the firm has conducted a study based on historical archives and visits to the concession areas, with the aim of evaluating the possible existence of archaeological remains in the vicinity of the project area.

“At Eurobattery Minerals, we work to the highest European standards, ensuring that every step of our projects complies with mining, environmental, and cultural heritage legislation. Our goal is to develop crucial resources for Europe in the most responsible way, protecting both the natural environment and the historical heritage of the communities where we operate,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

Although no areas of archaeological interest have been identified within the current mining concession, Eurobattery Minerals and Tungsten San Juan value the importance of identifying, protecting, and documenting archaeological heritage as part of their commitment to responsible and sustainable development.

“Collaborating with local experts demonstrates our proactive approach to respecting Galicia's cultural and historical environment. We want to make a positive contribution to the local community, beyond the strictly legal and technical requirements," says Agne Ahlenius, Managing Director of Tungsten San Juan, a subsidiary of Eurobattery Minerals.

Archaeologists from the local firm in Ourense are also expected to be present during the initial clearing work and the initial removal of the topsoil. This approach will allow careful observation of the terrain to identify possible findings without compromising its integrity.

The accredited archaeological firm has submitted the first technical project with a recommendation program for control and monitoring during the upcoming months, in compliance with regional and national regulations for heritage protection.

This first technical program has already been submitted to the local government, Xunta de Galicia. Eurobattery Minerals continues to progress as planned toward the start of tungsten production in the fourth quarter of 2026, integrating sustainability, safety, and social responsibility criteria into all phases of the San Juan tungsten project.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company's focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contact

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ...

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: ...

28.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

