Minister Of Interior Meets French Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Minister of Interior of the French Republic HE Bruno Retailleau, during his official visit to Paris.

During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation in security fields were discussed.

The meeting reflected the commitment to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries and exchange expertise in various security fields.