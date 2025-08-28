University Of Dubai And Wicsme Sign Mou To Launch Cybershe In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The University of Dubai (UoD) and Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to launch CyberSHE, a regional bootcamp program designed to empower and equip aspiring women in cybersecurity with market-ready skills, in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed at the University of Dubai campus by Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and Dr. Reem Faraj Al‐Shammari, Chairperson of Women in CyberSecurity Middle East (WiCSME) and a globally recognized cybersecurity and digital transformation thought leader. The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of leaders, including Irene Corpuz, Heide Young, and Shafeeqa Shakri from WiCSME UAE, and Dr. Hussam Al Hamdi, Assistant Professor and Director of the Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience (C-SAR) Centre at UoD.

CyberSHE is a flagship training and enablement initiative by WiCSME under the“She Talks Security” umbrella. Designed to create a pipeline of 1,500 trained women cyber talents across the Middle East over the next three years, CyberSHE focuses on empowering final-year students and recent graduates with a Bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, computer engineering, IT, or equivalent disciplines.



Hands-on training aligned with market needs

Workplace readiness modules to bridge the academic-industry gap Mentorship from cybersecurity industry leaders

This UAE launch follows the successful pilot cohort in Kuwait in May 2025, with future cohorts planned in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab countries. Each country will host a minimum of 25 students per cohort, with a structured roadmap to scale regionally.

The MoU establishes a strategic academic partnership between WiCSME and the University of Dubai, combining regional community leadership with academic excellence. UoD will play a central role in delivering CyberSHE by providing access to its C-SAR Centre, cyber labs, faculty resources, and academic networks.

The initiative is aligned with the UAE's national priorities under the UAE Cybersecurity Strategy, which emphasizes strengthening digital infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, and most importantly, developing specialized national talent in cybersecurity.

Dr. Reem Faraj Al-Shammari, said,“This partnership with the University of Dubai marks a defining moment for women in the cybersecurity space. Especially, when well-acknowledged inspiring and leading male allies who foster women growth like Dr. Eesa Bastaki is leading such partnership. This reinforces the facts that our societies, enriched by our Arabic and Islamic values, have been nurturing women empowerment for 1400 years.”

Al-Shammari added:“CyberSHE is more than just a training program – it represents the power of collective efforts in action to open doors, build careers, and strengthen national cybersecurity through inclusion and innovation.”

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, added,“We are delighted to collaborate with WiCSME to launch CyberSHE in the UAE. WiCSME's community-driven mission aligns perfectly with our vision to nurture the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and create a more inclusive, skilled, and resilient workforce in the UAE and the region. The UAE, as a digital transformation leader in the region, provides an ideal ecosystem to scale such an initiative.”Dr. Hussam Al Hamdi highlighted:“CyberSHE not only addresses the cybersecurity talent gap through focused and inclusive training, but also creates an environment where women entering the field feel genuinely welcomed, supported, and valued. By cultivating this sense of belonging, the program empowers female professionals to grow with confidence, thrive in their careers, and take on leadership roles-while remaining fully aligned with the mission and objectives of the Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience Centre.”

The signing event was held at University of Dubai campus and served as a celebration of purpose-driven collaboration. In addition to the MoU exchange, the event included discussions around program mission and design, training modalities, student selection, and engagement with industry mentors and Program's future expansions.

The leadership presence of Irene Corpuz, Heide Young, and Shafeeqa Shakri underscored the collective commitment of WiCSME's UAE chapter to push forward real change; not just through policy, but through practical, on-the-ground talent development.

While Ms. Priyanka Chatterjee, Head of Operations, WiCSME and CEO, London School of Cybersecurity could not join the signing ceremony, she shared remotely that true talent development can only happen when the different parts of the society, i.e., academia, industry, and government, come together to create practical pathways for young people, not just for filling roles, but also developing future leaders.

WiCSME and University of Dubai will now work together to determine the next steps around the program launch and engaging the public and private sectors in the UAE.Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) is a non-profit volunteer community dedicated to empowering women in cybersecurity through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and practical training.