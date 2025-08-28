403
University Of Dubai And Wicsme Sign Mou To Launch Cybershe In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The University of Dubai (UoD) and Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to launch CyberSHE, a regional bootcamp program designed to empower and equip aspiring women in cybersecurity with market-ready skills, in the United Arab Emirates.
The agreement was signed at the University of Dubai campus by Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai and Dr. Reem Faraj Al‐Shammari, Chairperson of Women in CyberSecurity Middle East (WiCSME) and a globally recognized cybersecurity and digital transformation thought leader. The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of leaders, including Irene Corpuz, Heide Young, and Shafeeqa Shakri from WiCSME UAE, and Dr. Hussam Al Hamdi, Assistant Professor and Director of the Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience (C-SAR) Centre at UoD. CyberSHE is a flagship training and enablement initiative by WiCSME under the“She Talks Security” umbrella. Designed to create a pipeline of 1,500 trained women cyber talents across the Middle East over the next three years, CyberSHE focuses on empowering final-year students and recent graduates with a Bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, computer engineering, IT, or equivalent disciplines. The program delivers:
Dr. Hussam Al Hamdi highlighted:“CyberSHE not only addresses the cybersecurity talent gap through focused and inclusive training, but also creates an environment where women entering the field feel genuinely welcomed, supported, and valued. By cultivating this sense of belonging, the program empowers female professionals to grow with confidence, thrive in their careers, and take on leadership roles-while remaining fully aligned with the mission and objectives of the Cyber-Security and Applied Resilience Centre.” The signing event was held at University of Dubai campus and served as a celebration of purpose-driven collaboration. In addition to the MoU exchange, the event included discussions around program mission and design, training modalities, student selection, and engagement with industry mentors and Program's future expansions. The leadership presence of Irene Corpuz, Heide Young, and Shafeeqa Shakri underscored the collective commitment of WiCSME's UAE chapter to push forward real change; not just through policy, but through practical, on-the-ground talent development. While Ms. Priyanka Chatterjee, Head of Operations, WiCSME and CEO, London School of Cybersecurity could not join the signing ceremony, she shared remotely that true talent development can only happen when the different parts of the society, i.e., academia, industry, and government, come together to create practical pathways for young people, not just for filling roles, but also developing future leaders. WiCSME and University of Dubai will now work together to determine the next steps around the program launch and engaging the public and private sectors in the UAE.
Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) is a non-profit volunteer community dedicated to empowering women in cybersecurity through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and practical training.
-
Hands-on training aligned with market needs
Workplace readiness modules to bridge the academic-industry gap
Mentorship from cybersecurity industry leaders
