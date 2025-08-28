403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protesters in London honor Palestinian journalists murdered by Israel
(MENAFN) Hundreds gathered in London on Wednesday to honor Palestinian journalists who lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Gaza, holding the event outside the UK Prime Minister’s Office at Downing Street.
The memorial was organized by the Freelance Branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), with participants carrying banners displaying the names of journalists killed in the strikes.
Before the gathering, NUJ officials delivered a letter to No. 10 Downing Street outlining their expectations for the UK government regarding the journalists’ deaths.
Former BBC and LBC presenter Sangita Myska spoke at the event, highlighting the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif. She said he was “an important journalist for viewers” and noted that despite being listed as at risk by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), he remained unprotected and was killed on August 10.
“Governments neither said anything nor did anything about this,” Myska added, noting that Israel had unjustifiably labelled Al-Sharif as a terrorist and emphasizing that “Israel still continues to threaten journalists.”
Myska described Palestinian journalists as “the bravest people in the world” and stated that “they continue their work despite Israeli attacks and threats. But the West belittles their profession.”
She also mentioned five journalists who were killed in a recent Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, who were employed by major international media outlets including Reuters, The Associated Press, Middle East Eye, and Al Jazeera.
The memorial was organized by the Freelance Branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), with participants carrying banners displaying the names of journalists killed in the strikes.
Before the gathering, NUJ officials delivered a letter to No. 10 Downing Street outlining their expectations for the UK government regarding the journalists’ deaths.
Former BBC and LBC presenter Sangita Myska spoke at the event, highlighting the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif. She said he was “an important journalist for viewers” and noted that despite being listed as at risk by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), he remained unprotected and was killed on August 10.
“Governments neither said anything nor did anything about this,” Myska added, noting that Israel had unjustifiably labelled Al-Sharif as a terrorist and emphasizing that “Israel still continues to threaten journalists.”
Myska described Palestinian journalists as “the bravest people in the world” and stated that “they continue their work despite Israeli attacks and threats. But the West belittles their profession.”
She also mentioned five journalists who were killed in a recent Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, who were employed by major international media outlets including Reuters, The Associated Press, Middle East Eye, and Al Jazeera.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment