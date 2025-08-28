Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Protesters in London honor Palestinian journalists murdered by Israel

Protesters in London honor Palestinian journalists murdered by Israel


2025-08-28 03:36:12
(MENAFN) Hundreds gathered in London on Wednesday to honor Palestinian journalists who lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Gaza, holding the event outside the UK Prime Minister’s Office at Downing Street.

The memorial was organized by the Freelance Branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), with participants carrying banners displaying the names of journalists killed in the strikes.

Before the gathering, NUJ officials delivered a letter to No. 10 Downing Street outlining their expectations for the UK government regarding the journalists’ deaths.

Former BBC and LBC presenter Sangita Myska spoke at the event, highlighting the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif. She said he was “an important journalist for viewers” and noted that despite being listed as at risk by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), he remained unprotected and was killed on August 10.

“Governments neither said anything nor did anything about this,” Myska added, noting that Israel had unjustifiably labelled Al-Sharif as a terrorist and emphasizing that “Israel still continues to threaten journalists.”

Myska described Palestinian journalists as “the bravest people in the world” and stated that “they continue their work despite Israeli attacks and threats. But the West belittles their profession.”

She also mentioned five journalists who were killed in a recent Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, who were employed by major international media outlets including Reuters, The Associated Press, Middle East Eye, and Al Jazeera.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109986403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search