Who Is Susan Monarez And Why Was She Fired As CDC Director Weeks After Trump's Nomination?
The reason behind her sudden removal was not explained by the HHH officials in their post.
Monarez, 50, was the agency's 21st director and the first one to be appointed through Senate confirmation following a 2023 law. She was positioned as the acting director in January and later chosen as the nominee in March after Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.
She assumed office on July 31, less than a month ago, which makes her the shortest-serving director of the United State's top health agency in its 79-year history.
Before being appointed as the head of the CDC, Monarez, a federal scientist, was serving as the deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a federal agency created during the Biden administration.
Although, there are no reports stating the reasons behind her sudden removal from her position, several theories have surfaced online about what could have led to her firing.
Brian Krassenstein, a popular pro-Democrat social media influencer, claimed that the firing may have been linked to Monarez's views on pediatric vaccinations. "Reports indicate that this may have had to do with her views on pediatric vaccinations," he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, others feel that Monarez was ousted after a report published by Max Jones of The Chris Hedges Report showed her alleged past links to eugenics. The report allegedly stated that Monarez is closely associated to the intersections of re-branded eugenics, the militarization of healthcare and the expansion of the bio-surveillance state.
"Oops could the sudden ouster of Susan Monarez-who was just confirmed as Trump's CDC director last month-have anything to do with this killer exposé by Max Jones? " another user said.
