Wrinkle Fix For 'Change Of Luck': Here's How A 58-Year-Old Woman Was Lured Into Spending All Her Savings

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 58-year-old woman was rigorously saving for her family, especially her grandson, when she was lured into spending it all on a wrinkle-removal procedure, which she was told would 'change her luck'.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Chinese woman, Cui, was allegedly influenced into spending over ₹7 lakh ($8,600) at a plastic surgery clinic under the pretext that fixing the wrinkles on her face would fix things in her life, including stopping her husband from cheating on her.

| ChatGPT says husband is cheating; woman files for divorce Here's what happened:

Cui, a resident of central China's Henan province, was introduced to the wrinkle-removal procedure by the owner of a therapy centre at her residential complex.

On August 11, Cui was reportedly taken to a nearby plastic surgery clinic by the owner of the therapy centre and another customer, suggesting that she should try out aesthetic medicine.

At the clinic, she was allegedly manipulated into believing that her facial wrinkles were a sign of bad luck.

Once at the clinic, Cui didn't have time to ponder the claims because the staff had already taken her phone. She was reportedly pressured into making a swift online payment.

| 'Boss asks me to log off at 7 PM...': Redditor hails foreign work culture Here's what Cui was promised:

According to the SCMP report, the surgeon at the plastic surgery clinic convinced Cui that the crow's feet wrinkles around the outer corners of her eyes were a sign her husband was cheating on her.

He reportedly claimed that removing these would block her husband's“peach blossom luck,” luck in romantic relationships.

Cui also claimed that the surgeon said that the wrinkles between her brows were negatively affecting her children's fortunes, and that her nose was too flat, which was blocking her luck in finding wealth.

This is how the surgeon influenced the 58-year-old to undergo the treatment to“change her luck”.

| Hair everywhere: Social media reveals 'reality of marriage' '10 procedures in a session': Here's how Cui realised the scam

Soon after the procedure, Cui reportedly suffered severe side effects, including headaches, nausea, and difficulty opening her mouth.

It was later revealed that she had received 10 cosmetic procedures in a single session, including multiple injections of hyaluronic acid filler, reported SCMP.

Upon discovering the situation, her daughter demanded a refund from the clinic and accused them of deceiving her mother.

However, according to the SCMP report, the clinic refused to return the money and advised her to pursue legal action instead.

Cui and her daughter have reported the clinic to the local health inspection institute and are awaiting an official investigation.