Apple September 9 Event: Tech Giant's 7 Big Launches To Watch Out For

The wait is almost over for Apple fans. The IT giant is preparing for its most anticipated event of the year, which is scheduled for September. There are rumours of more intriguing product announcements coming ahead, but the new iPhone 17 series will receive a lot of attention. More new items, such as slimmer Apple Watches and potentially improved AirPods, are on the horizon. At Apple's September event, the biggest attraction is typically the iPhone unveiling, and this year is no exception.

According to various media reports, four models appear to be in the works:

iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Air (new Plus model): Given that it is barely 5 to 6 mm thick, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly Apple's smallest phone to date, which makes it quite intriguing. A lower battery and a single 48MP back camera lens are just two of the compromises it will have to make in order to have a 6.5-inch screen. Even the entry-level models are anticipated to have a 120Hz display and a 24MP selfie camera. iOS 26, Apple's largest upgrade in years, will be installed on the devices. According to reports, it has a more straightforward Photos app, improved group chat capabilities in Messages, and the new "Liquid Glass" style. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Apple Watch upgrades have traditionally been a part of this presentation, and it appears that this year will be no exception. The most talked-about watch is the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It is rumoured to include a speedier CPU, 5G internet, and satellite texting capabilities. This device has the potential to revolutionise the use of smartwatches and is ideal for individuals who enjoy exploring. Apple Watch Series 11: The Apple Watch Series 11 and perhaps a redesigned Apple Watch SE for those looking to cut costs will be released with the Ultra. However, according to sources, these models won't much outperform their predecessors. Apple AirPods Pro 3: Though they are not as powerful, there are rumours that the AirPods Pro 3 will be released. According to Bloomberg, two years after the last design upgrade, a new one is expected this year. There are rumours about software-driven utilities like real-time translation using iOS 26 as well as health-focused features like monitoring temperature and pulse rate in your ear.