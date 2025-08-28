Sheikh Rayhan Bangladeshi Digital Marketer

Sheikh Rayhan (born 20 September 2005) is a Bangladeshi digital marketer and entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder of Sheikh Ltd, a company that provides digital solutions and manages online ventures. Alongside Sheikh Ltd, he is also associated with other initiatives such as Sheikh Mart, Sheikhnology, and Sheikh Tune, which focus on e-commerce, technology, and digital entertainment respectively.

---

Early Life and Education

Sheikh Rayhan was born on 20 September 2005 in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh, to Sheikh Julhas. Growing up in a small town, he developed an early interest in technology, online platforms, and entrepreneurship. His curiosity about how businesses operate in the digital world shaped his ambition from a young age.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Thakurgaon before enrolling at Dinajpur Government College, where he pursued higher studies. It was during this time that Rayhan became more actively involved in learning about digital marketing, online branding, and entrepreneurship, laying the foundation for his future career.

---

Career

Rayhan began exploring opportunities in the digital field during his teenage years. With the rapid growth of online businesses and digital platforms, he recognized the potential of the internet as a tool for both entrepreneurship and personal branding.

His areas of expertise include:

Online branding and identity development

Business profile management

Digital content strategy

Social media growth and engagement

Digital transformation for businesses

Founding of Sheikh Ltd

In pursuit of his entrepreneurial vision, Rayhan founded Sheikh Ltd, a digital solutions company. The organization works on various aspects of the digital economy, including online branding, content development, and business growth strategies. Sheikh Ltd serves as the parent company for his other ventures.

Other Ventures

Apart from Sheikh Ltd, Rayhan has created several initiatives:

Sheikh Mart – an e-commerce platform designed to provide online retail services.

Sheikhnology – a venture centered on technology, innovation, and digital services.

Sheikh Tune – a digital entertainment and music platform, supporting creative and artistic projects.

Through these ventures, Rayhan has positioned himself as part of Bangladesh’s growing digital entrepreneurship community. His work focuses on helping businesses and individuals build a strong online presence, enabling them to adapt to the demands of a modern, digital-first economy.

---

Personal Life

Sheikh Rayhan maintains a balance between his professional and personal life. His quick facts include:

Full Name: Sheikh Rayhan

Date of Birth: 20 September 2005

Birthplace: Thakurgaon, Bangladesh

Father’s Name: Sheikh Julhas

Nationality: Bangladeshi

Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

Education: Dinajpur Government College

Occupation: Digital Marketer, Entrepreneur

Organization Founded: Sheikh Ltd

Outside of work, he is passionate about youth empowerment, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He believes in inspiring young people to embrace digital platforms as tools for learning, career development, and business growth.

---

Legacy and Vision

Although still at an early stage in his career, Sheikh Rayhan represents a new generation of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs who are turning toward digital innovation. His long-term vision includes expanding his ventures, fostering digital transformation in Bangladesh, and creating opportunities for young people to thrive in the digital economy.