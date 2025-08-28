Sea Skimmer Missile Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

Sea Skimmer Missile Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sea Skimmer Missile Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Sea Skimmer Missile Market ?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the sea skimmer missile market size. The market value is set to increase from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.60 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Triggers for this growth during the historical timeline include intensified maritime territorial conflicts, elevated naval restructuring programs, higher defense budgets in countries along coastlines, intensified challenges emanating from low-flying anti-ship missiles, increasing piracy incidents, and maritime terrorism.

In the coming years, the sea skimmer missile market is projected to experience significant expansion. A steady increase to $3.24 billion is predicted by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This forthcoming growth can be ascribed to escalating investments in anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) approaches, a heightened focus on protecting important sea routes and maritime bottlenecks, an increased stress on comprehensive naval defense capabilities, growing political instability in coastal areas, and the expected surge in requirements for amphibious and expeditionary warfare. The forecast period is marked by several trends, like the integration of cutting-edge radar-dodging technologies, the development of next-gen propulsion systems, use of artificial intelligence for independent targeting and guidance, inclusion of low-observable flight trajectories and sea-skimming algorithms, and advancements in electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities.

Download a free sample of the sea skimmer missile market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Sea Skimmer Missile Global Market Growth ?

The expansion of the sea skimmer missile market is anticipated to be powered by the rise in maritime activities. Maritime activities point to all human-related engagements and operations at sea, like shipping, naval operations, fishing, marine resource exploration, and tourism along the coastlines. There has been an increase in these activities due to the swift growth of global trade, leading to a surge in demand for shipping services, broader port infrastructure, and increased utilization of cargo vessels to facilitate global supply chain connectivity and economic growth. Sea skimmer missiles contribute to the enhancement of maritime activities by fortifying naval defence capabilities, assuring safe sea routes, and defending maritime assets from low-altitude threats in contentious waters. For example, in October 2024, the UN Trade and Development, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization reported that maritime trade grew by 2.4% to 12.3 billion tons in 2023 and is expected to increase by 2% in 2024 and by an average of 2.4% yearly through to 2029. Hence, the boost in maritime activities is fuelling the expansion of the sea skimmer missile market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Sea Skimmer Missile Market?

Major players in the Sea Skimmer Missile Global Market Report 2025 include:

. RTX Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. BAE Systems plc

. Thales Group

. Leonardo S.p.A

. ST Engineering

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

. MBDA Missile Systems Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Sea Skimmer Missile Market?

Leading businesses in the sea skimmer missile industry are concentrating on creating advanced solutions such as supersonic sea-skimming targets in order to amplify the preparedness and proficiency of defense forces against contemporary maritime missile threats. A supersonic sea-skimming target imitates the flying patterns of advanced anti-ship cruise missiles due to its capability to operate at extremely low altitudes and high velocities, thus providing realistic simulation threats for training and defense assessment. In June 2025, Northrop Grumman Corporation, an American aerospace and defense firm, initiated the GQM-163A Coyote, a supersonic sea-skimming target drone. The Coyote, built to bolster advanced naval defense education and missile defense examinations for the U.S. Navy and its allies, is powered by a solid-fueled, air-breathing ducted-rocket motor. It is capable of reaching speeds beyond Mach 2.5, maintaining a near-surface flight at a minimum of 15 feet over the sea, effectively echoing high-speed anti-ship cruise missile threats. The drone is also endowed with sophisticated avionics and is capable of pulling off high-G maneuvers, making it an indispensable tool in readying naval forces for future maritime threats.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Sea Skimmer Missile Market Report?

The sea skimmer missile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Air-To-Surface Missiles

2) By Missile Type: Anti-Ship Missile, Cruise Missile, Torpedo, Other Missile Types

3) By Range: Short Range (Up To 50 Km), Medium Range (50-150 Km), Long Range (Above 150 Km)

4) By Launch Platform: Shipborne, Airborne, Submarine Launch

5) By Application: Homeland Security, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Surface-To-Surface Missiles: Ballistic, Tactical, Guided, Land-Attack

2) By Air-To-Surface Missiles: Standoff, Precision-Guided, Supersonic, Loitering

View the full sea skimmer missile market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Sea Skimmer Missile Industry?

For the year specified in the Sea Skimmer Missile Global Market Report 2025, North America was the dominant region. It is also projected to be the region with the quickest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, all of which have been reported with precision and brevity.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Missiles Global Market Report 2025

/report/missiles-global-market-report

Rocket And Missile Global Market Report 2025

/report/rocket-and-missile-global-market-report

Hypersonic Missiles Global Market Report 2025

/report/hypersonic-missiles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.