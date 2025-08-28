403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Returns with a New Season of Survival, Sacrifice & Secrets
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 27 August 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform in the MENA region, is bringing fans back into the heart of The Walking Dead universe this September with the exclusive release of Daryl Dixon Season 3. Premiering Monday, September 8, the new season sees one of television’s most iconic duos reunite as they navigate a relentless fight for survival far from hom– – streamed weekly and in sync with the US release.
Following the dramatic events of the last season, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) find themselves farther from home than ever before. Determined to reconnect with the people they love in this season, the two must navigate a crumbling Europe filled with unfamiliar dangers, shifting alliances, and glimmers of hope as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Executively produced by Scott M. Gimple and filmed across breathtaking Spanish locations, Season 3 welcomes a new slate of cast members, including Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay, each playing a role in deepening the emotional and cultural layers of the story.
The spin-off’s fourth season is now also in production and will serve as the final chapter of Daryl Dixon. Filming is currently underway across Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia, and other locations in Spain, setting the stage for an emotional farewell to two of the franchi’e’s most beloved characters.
Since its debut in 2023, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has broken records. With its blend of survival, emotion, and reinvention, the series continues to stand out as one of the most compelling entries in the global Walking Dead franchise.
Episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 will stream weekly starting Monday, September 8, 2025. The show will be available exclusively on STARZPLAY, where fans can also revisit previous seasons ahead of this new chapter. For more information, visit
Following the dramatic events of the last season, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) find themselves farther from home than ever before. Determined to reconnect with the people they love in this season, the two must navigate a crumbling Europe filled with unfamiliar dangers, shifting alliances, and glimmers of hope as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Executively produced by Scott M. Gimple and filmed across breathtaking Spanish locations, Season 3 welcomes a new slate of cast members, including Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay, each playing a role in deepening the emotional and cultural layers of the story.
The spin-off’s fourth season is now also in production and will serve as the final chapter of Daryl Dixon. Filming is currently underway across Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia, and other locations in Spain, setting the stage for an emotional farewell to two of the franchi’e’s most beloved characters.
Since its debut in 2023, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has broken records. With its blend of survival, emotion, and reinvention, the series continues to stand out as one of the most compelling entries in the global Walking Dead franchise.
Episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 will stream weekly starting Monday, September 8, 2025. The show will be available exclusively on STARZPLAY, where fans can also revisit previous seasons ahead of this new chapter. For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment