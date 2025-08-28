Universal Joint To Launch $1 Wings On Mondays Starting September 1

Make Mondays the new favorite day of the week with $1 Wings all day long at Universal Joint

- Marc BrennanDECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Joint, the neighborhood gathering spot known for burgers, rotating taps, and dog-friendly patios, is kicking off football season on September 1 with two exciting new promotions designed for game-day eats.Beginning September 1, guests can enjoy $1 wings every Monday at all Universal Joint locations. The Monday wing special is part of UJ's football-centric lineup and continues the restaurant's tradition as a hub for both college football Saturdays and NFL watch parties. Wings will be available for just $1 each, in increments of ten with a minimum order of ten, exclusively for UJ Rewards members. The deal is valid both in-store and online for pickup, making it easy for fans to fuel up at home during Monday Night Football.“The Universal Joint has always been a place for fans to come together, cheer on their teams, and feel at home,” said Marc Brennan, co-founder of Universal Joint.“There's nothing better than a basket of wings with friends on game day, and we're thrilled to bring this new deal to our guests every Monday.”Also launching September 1, UJ is debuting a brand-new menu item just for football season: The App Formation. Inspired by the popular happy hour menu at UJ Greenville, The App Formation lets guests build their own appetizer plate by choosing three favorites. Options include sliders, chicken tenders, wings (Lemon Pepper or Buffalo), egg rolls, or a mini chicken and cheese quesadilla. The special is priced at $12 for non-loyalty guests and $10 for UJ Rewards members. Available all day on Saturdays and Sundays, The App Formation is in-store only and designed with game days in mind, perfect for sharing on UJ's patios or while catching every play inside.Both of these football-centric specials are part of the growing list of perks for UJ Rewards members, a new program Universal Joint rolled out earlier this year to reward its loyal customers. Membership is free and easy to join, giving guests access to exclusive deals like $1 Wings and discounted App Formations, along with future promotions. Guests can sign up at any UJ location or online by clicking here.

