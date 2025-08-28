Short Spell Of Rain Lashes Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) A short spell of rainfall lashed several parts of Gujarat on Thursday, with Panchmahal recording the highest.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gandhinagar, Morwa (Hadaf) taluka in Panchmahal received 20 mm (0.79 inch) rainfall, the highest in the state during the two-hour period, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Surat's Umarpada received 17 mm (0.67 inch) of rain, while Idar in Sabarkantha received 13 mm (0.51 inch).

Other areas, including Kamrej (9 mm), Olpad (8 mm), Valia in Bharuch (7 mm), and Himatnagar in Sabarkantha (4 mm), also recorded measurable showers.

Ahmedabad city and its nearby talukas, such as Sanand and Bavla, witnessed only 1–3 mm of rainfall. The rainfall activity was scattered across central, south, and eastern Gujarat, covering districts like Dahod, Tapi, Bhavnagar, Navsari, and the Dangs, though in smaller amounts ranging from 1 to 4 mm.

Officials said the rainfall is expected to provide relief to farmers in rain-dependent areas while also slightly improving water levels in local reservoirs.

However, the showers remained below heavy rainfall levels, offering only moderate respite amid the ongoing monsoon season.

The SEOC continues to monitor rainfall patterns closely, with updates being issued regularly to track the impact across districts.

Gujarat has witnessed a robust monsoon this year, with rainfall levels reaching close to the seasonal average well before September.

According to the SEOC and IMD data, by Wednesday, the state had recorded nearly 85 per cent of its annual average rainfall, with North Gujarat (88.8 per cent) and South Gujarat (88.4 per cent) leading in coverage.

Officials said the widespread and timely rain has eased concerns over water availability for both agriculture and drinking purposes across the state.

The monsoon began on a strong note, with Gujarat receiving about 30 per cent of its seasonal rainfall by June 27, marking the fastest accumulation in a decade. This early surge, which totalled nearly 257 mm, was 135 per cent above the long-term average for that period. By mid-July, the state had already received 450 mm of rainfall, or 51 per cent of its seasonal quota, providing much-needed relief for sowing in rain-fed areas.

The momentum continued into August, with the state recording 555 mm of rainfall by August 1, covering almost 63 per cent of the seasonal requirement. Region-wise data showed that South Gujarat had already crossed 997 mm (67 per cent), while East-Central Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch recorded between 50–65 per cent of their averages by that time. The rainfall also boosted reservoir levels, improving the water storage situation across major dams.

August further consolidated the state's monsoon tally, with 21 per cent of seasonal rainfall recorded in the month alone up to August 24, including a sharp 15 per cent contribution in just the last week.

Farmers welcomed these showers, particularly in rain-dependent districts, as they replenished soil moisture and stabilised kharif crops.

Officials noted that while the rain was widespread, its intensity remained moderate to heavy in select pockets, preventing large-scale flooding while still ensuring adequate replenishment.