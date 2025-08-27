Educational Institutions Across J&K To Remain Shut Today As Torrential Rainfall Continues

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Aug 28 (IANS) As heavy rainfall continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir, all educational institutions across the Union Territory will remain closed on Thursday.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision on Wednesday through X, stating, "Schools and colleges across Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow (28.08.2025) in view of inclement weather."

The closure order comes amid relentless rains that have lashed the Jammu region with torrential downpours and the Kashmir valley with intermittent showers. Schools in Jammu have been shut since Monday, while in Kashmir, educational institutions across Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, and Srinagar districts were closed on Wednesday as a precautionary step.

The Kashmir University has also postponed all examinations scheduled for Thursday.

"In view of inclement weather conditions, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on 28.08.2025 stand postponed," the university said, adding that fresh dates will be announced separately.

Heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across the Union Territory, with water levels in the Jhelum and other streams crossing the flood declaration mark in Kashmir, while rivers and streams in the Jammu division have surged above the danger mark.

Thousands of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated after four consecutive days of torrential rain left vast stretches of the region submerged.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in J&K's Reasi district, where a landslide hit the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route.

The death toll climbed to 34 on Wednesday after rescuers recovered more bodies from beneath the debris, while at least 20 people have been injured.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors as the pilgrimage remains suspended for the second straight day. The landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, midway on the 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

The Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Jammu Division and in South and Central Kashmir on Wednesday, with brief spells of rain or thunderstorms expected in some areas on Thursday and Friday as well.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review ongoing rescue and relief operations and preparedness to tackle the crisis. He directed officials, along with central agencies, the Army, Air Force, NDRF, and CAPFs, to ensure the safety of people in flood-hit areas.

The L-G asked authorities to guarantee uninterrupted essential services, including power, drinking water, healthcare, ration supply, and tele-connectivity in affected regions.

He stressed that essential services disrupted in flood-affected areas must be restored on priority and that adequate stock of food supplies and medicines should be ensured.