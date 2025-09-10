Stephen Espiner

Associate Professor, Department of Tourism, Sport & Society, Lincoln University, New Zealand

I am an integrative social scientist and human geographer, interested in the relationships between people and the natural environment. I focus on the human dimensions of natural resources management and environmental change, with particular reference to parks, recreation and tourism and associated conservation, community and visitor management issues. My research has made a significant contribution to the international literature on the implications of global change for tourism-dependent communities living on the periphery of national parks and other protected areas. This research has been in both domestic (Westland/Tai Poutini National Park; Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park; Central Otago) and international (Annapurna Conservation Area; Sagarmatha National Park; Karakorum National Park) contexts. In addition to academic scholarship, I maintain strong links with national-level organisations in the tourism, recreation and conservation sectors, which gives much of my work a high degree of industry relevance and I regularly author end-user reports.

1999–2025 Associate Professor in Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Lincoln University

Experience