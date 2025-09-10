Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stephen Espiner

Stephen Espiner


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Department of Tourism, Sport & Society, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Profile Articles Activity

I am an integrative social scientist and human geographer, interested in the relationships between people and the natural environment. I focus on the human dimensions of natural resources management and environmental change, with particular reference to parks, recreation and tourism and associated conservation, community and visitor management issues. My research has made a significant contribution to the international literature on the implications of global change for tourism-dependent communities living on the periphery of national parks and other protected areas. This research has been in both domestic (Westland/Tai Poutini National Park; Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park; Central Otago) and international (Annapurna Conservation Area; Sagarmatha National Park; Karakorum National Park) contexts. In addition to academic scholarship, I maintain strong links with national-level organisations in the tourism, recreation and conservation sectors, which gives much of my work a high degree of industry relevance and I regularly author end-user reports.

Experience
  • 1999–2025 Associate Professor in Parks, Recreation & Tourism, Lincoln University

The Conversation

MENAFN27082025000199003603ID1109985543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search