Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates FC Qarabag On Qualifying For League Phase Of UEFA Champions League (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates FC Qarabag On Qualifying For League Phase Of UEFA Champions League (PHOTO)


2025-08-27 07:07:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of FC Qarabag's advancing to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

Trend presents the post:“Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has written a new page in our football history by qualifying for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League! I congratulate the entire team and fans of Qarabag!”

MENAFN27082025000187011040ID1109985299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search