Ford Announces Large-Scale Vehicle Recall In US

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday that Ford Motor Co. will recall 355,656 vehicles due to a serious safety issue affecting the instrument panel cluster display, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The recall applies to several of Ford's heavy-duty and popular pickup models-including the F-150, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, and F-550 SD-from model years 2025 and 2026.

According to NHTSA, the issue involves the instrument cluster failing to display critical driving information, such as warning lights, vehicle speed, and gear selection. A missing or blank dashboard display could significantly increase the risk of accidents, particularly in low-visibility or high-traffic conditions.

Owners will begin receiving official recall notices starting September 2, and affected vehicles will be eligible for a free software update at authorized Ford dealerships to resolve the issue.

This recall highlights the increasing reliance on digital and software-based systems in modern vehicles-systems that, while offering enhanced features, can pose major safety risks when they malfunction. As automakers move further into the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), software bugs are becoming a growing concern for regulators and consumers alike.

Ford has not yet reported any crashes or injuries related to the defect, but the recall follows a broader trend of automakers addressing digital system flaws through over-the-air (OTA) updates or dealership-based fixes.

This is also one of the largest recalls Ford has issued in 2025, underscoring the importance of post-production quality control in next-generation vehicle platforms.