Treefera Named A 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor

London, UK – August 27, 2025 – Treefera, the AI-enabled platform bringing first-mile visibility to global commodity supply chains, today announced it has been named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor in their Cool VendorsTM in Sourcing and Procurement Technology 2025 report.



The Gartner® Cool Vendor recognition is given to companies Gartner analysts believe are innovative, impactful and intriguing.

“Large enterprises have told us firsthand that without accurate first-mile data they are 'flying blind'” said Jonathan Horn , Founder and CEO of Treefera.“That leaves them exposed as environmental, climate and regulatory conditions shift. Treefera is an AI-enabled platform – architected with the same financial rigor applied to capital markets – powered by satellite and sensor data. We synthesize rafts of inputs into a singular defensible data fabric able to surface insights on sourcing, risk and compliance. We've built Treefera to integrate seamlessly via API or through our app, empowering businesses to see what is happening at the first mile and act with confidence.”

“We are delighted with this recognition from Gartner” said Caroline Grey , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Treefera.“Our team is proving that first-mile visibility unlocks meaningful commercial and strategic advantages for our customers and we are hard at work to build at the speed and precision modern supply chains demand.”

Patrick Norris , General Partner at Notion Capital and lead investor in Treefera, added:

“Treefera is building the missing layer of infrastructure that makes sustainable and resilient supply chains not just possible but profitable. In my opinion, recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor is well deserved and reflects both the urgency of the problem and the quality of the solution.”

Treefera's AI-enabled platform synthesises open source, commercial and proprietary data into verifiable insights that enable businesses to forecast risk, meet compliance obligations and decarbonise their supply chains. The technology is built for rapid integration and deployment, supports all relevant commodities and adapts to evolving legal requirement.

Gartner, Cool VendorsTM in Sourcing and Procurement Technology 2025, By Cian Curtin, Magnus Bergfors et al., 15 August 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, COOL VENDORS and the Gartner Cool Vendor badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Treefera

Treefera is an AI-enabled data fabric transforming first-mile supply chain visibility.By analyzing both spatial and temporal data in near real time, Treefera delivers sourcing, risk and compliance insights with unmatched speed and precision. Our proprietary platform synthesizes complex datasets into defensible, plot-level insights – critical first-mile data that gives enterprises the foresight to minimize operational disruptions and secure revenue continuity.

Unlike traditional systems, Treefera's agentic AI identifies what's actionable and material – reducing noise and minimizing waste while maximizing competitive advantage. The result: supply chains that are more resilient, more regenerative and better equipped to thrive in a changing world.

Founded in 2022, Treefera serves enterprises globally across the US, UK, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Learn more at treefera .

Contact Information:

Archana Shah The Hoffman Agency UK ...

CE , Go Media , Go Media2 , Google News , iCN Internal Distribution , PR-Wirein , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , Reportedtimes , English