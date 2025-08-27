Two Soldiers Sacrifice Lives Amid Flood Relief 802 Dead As Pakistan Struggles To Cope

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Pakistan is in the grip of one of its most devastating flood emergencies in recent years, with the death toll now reaching 802 nationwide, and over 400 reported fatalities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone. Relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers have battered large parts of KP, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, destroying thousands of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people.

In the midst of this national disaster, the Pakistan Army has launched an extensive relief and rescue operation under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. As military units work tirelessly in flood-hit regions, the cost has already proven heavy-two soldiers have been martyred and two others injured while saving lives.

Speaking to the media, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the Army's full-scale deployment and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, calling their sacrifice a symbol of the military's unwavering commitment to stand with the nation during its hardest moments.

“Our brave sons laid down their lives to protect others. Whether in war or disaster, the Pakistan Army is always shoulder to shoulder with its people,” he said.

As of now, over 7,500 homes have been completely destroyed, with the flooding forcing emergency evacuations in multiple provinces. In Punjab, more than 174,000 people have been displaced due to the rising waters of the Sutlej River alone. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of continued downpours in the coming days, raising fears of more flash floods, further displacement, and damage to life and property.

Also Read: KP to Outsource 72 Public Hospitals to Private Firms to Improve Services

Across the flood-affected regions, the Army has mobilized 19 infantry units, 7 engineering units, and one engineer brigade. Helicopters have conducted 26 sorties, airlifting stranded families and delivering vital relief supplies. Over 225 tons of rations have been distributed, and more than 20,000 flood victims have received medical assistance. In Gujranwala, six infantry units and two engineering units are on the ground, with four more units on standby in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar. Rescue efforts continue in full swing in Kartarpur, where one of the largest operations is currently underway.

The military's engineering teams have so far cleared 104 roads, including the strategic Karakoram Highway, enabling movement of aid and stranded civilians. Medical battalions and disaster response teams have also been stationed in vulnerable pockets across KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Despite the overwhelming humanitarian engagement, the Pakistan Army remains vigilant on the security front. The DG ISPR affirmed that no military posts along the Working Boundary have been vacated, and ongoing counterterrorism and border operations continue without interruption.

“The Army's defensive posture remains fully intact. Relief efforts may be our visible front, but national security remains uncompromised,” he emphasized.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after visiting flood-affected areas, has declared a national emergency, stating that the scale of the disaster surpasses Pakistan's current capacity and called for international humanitarian support. The government has appealed to aid organizations and global partners to assist with critical supplies, shelter materials, and financial resources to support displaced populations.

As Pakistan faces rising waters and the looming threat of further rain, the crisis is once again exposing the country's vulnerabilities in the face of climate-driven disasters. Experts warn that without serious investment in climate resilience, infrastructure, and early warning systems, such events will only become more frequent and destructive.

Still, amid the loss, the Army's efforts on the ground remain a source of hope for thousands. Their presence is not just a logistical necessity, but a moral reassurance for communities who've lost everything.

“No storm, no enemy, no force can break the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan,” General Chaudhry declared.

“We will not leave our people behind.”