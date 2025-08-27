Whisper Of The House, A Cozy Pixel-Art Game With Mysterious Twists, Launches On Steam

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 27, 2025 3:16 am - Whisper of the House – Cozy Pixel-Art Organizing and Decorating Game with Much More, Out Now on Steam

August 27, 2025 – Step into Whisper of the House, a cozy pixel-art game about organizing, decorating, and uncovering the small stories hidden within a quiet town.

Whisper of the House has surpassed 170,000 wishlists on Steam, and its demo-played by over 100,000 users-maintains a 93% positive rating.

Whisper of the House is a cozy game about organizing and decorating. You'll take on various tasks from the townspeople-helping them move, organize, and clean their spaces. In the process, your gentle touch might make a difference in their lives, and perhaps uncover some hidden stories...

The game officially launches on August 27, 2025 at 01:00 PDT / 04:00 EDT / 09:00 BST / 10:00 CEST.

About the Game

Developed by GD Studio, Whisper of the House is a heartwarming and playful organization sim where thousands of interactive objects-from furniture to everyday clutter-can be sorted, rearranged, and reimagined into vibrant living spaces. Each request you complete helps shape the lives of the townsfolk, and every corner of the town hides delightful details to discover.

Release Details

Title: Whisper of the House

Platform: Steam

Release Date: August 27, 2025 at 01:00 PDT / 04:00 EDT / 09:00 BST / 10:00 CEST.

Genre: Simulation / Puzzle / Casual

Price: $14.99 USD / €14.79 EUR / £12.79 GBP / ¥1,700 JPY / ?16,500 KRW / HK$95 HKD, with a weekly 10% launch discount.

Supported Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and more to be announced

Demo & Save Data Notice

With the release of the full version, the demo will be retired from Steam.

As the game has been significantly expanded-with new systems, layouts, home designs, and major feature updates-progress made in the demo will not be transferred.

As a token of appreciation, early demo players will receive a bonus of 2,000 in-game vouchers in the full release.

Complete Your Housekeeping Jobs

In the game, you take on the role of a“legendary housekeeper,” solving household needs for the town's residents. Together with your companion Mark, you'll clean rooms, help with moving, and arrange interiors across a wide variety of tasks.

Each resident has their own unique requests-and hidden secrets. Even the smallest changes you make to their living spaces may alter the course of their lives. As you complete their commissions and step into their stories, who knows what unexpected events might unfold?

Ideal Home Showroom

Given a theme, a set of furniture, and an empty room-how will you complete this task?

Build and design from scratch, fully player-driven, featuring 11 layouts and 30 themed design challenges to spark your creativity.

Explore a Town Full of Mysteries

Once your work is finished, you're free to explore every corner of the richly detailed town-spend a quiet moment with a drowsy cat, rummage through an alleyway bin, or use your earnings to buy new furniture for your own home.

As you spend time with the townsfolk, you slowly form bonds with them. Yet behind this everyday warmth, the town isn't quite as peaceful as it seems...

A number-42-flickers above the museum.

A sudden rainbow across the sky. A“heart-stealing ghost” haunts the well. Tentacles creep from the cracks.

What lies behind these mysteries?

Perhaps it will be you who uncovers the truth.

Build Your Own Cozy Home

You'll also have several houses of your own, which can be decorated with over 1,800 pieces of furniture. Change wallpapers, floors, and even the colors and patterns of selected items. More furniture will be added in future updates, allowing you to keep expanding your home.

About GD Studio :

Founded in 2022 by a team of passionate developers, GD Studio is an independent game studio driven by the belief that games possess the unique power to tell compelling stories, foster connections, and push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.



Media Contact: ...