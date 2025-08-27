Thansen Launches World's Biggest Self-Service In-Store Autostore System In Norway

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) thansen launches 'world's biggest' self-service in-store AutoStore

August 27, 2025 by Mai Tao

AutoStore , together with Element Logic , have launched what they say is“the world's biggest” self-service in-store AutoStore system at thansen's new store in Sofiemyr outside Oslo.

thansen is a large-scale retailer of car parts and bike components and so on. The company has annual sales of significantly more than $200 million.

The solution AutoStore and Element Logic have supplied integrates automation directly into the store environment, enabling thansen to combine the efficiency of e-commerce with the immediacy of physical retail.

A new type of customer journey

The in-store AutoStore system allows customers to place orders in-store, with goods picked and delivered within minutes. This ensures a smooth process and accurate handling while extending product availability beyond what a traditional store can offer.

The flexibility of the AutoStore technology makes it possible to adapt automation to new contexts, bridging customer needs with efficient retail operations.

Hans-Andre Sørvik, Country Manager Norway at thansen, says:“For us, it is crucial to continuously improve the customer experience. With AutoStore in-store, we can offer a much larger product range while making it easier and faster for customers to get their goods. A clear step towards our vision of always having satisfied customers.

Mats Bjerkaas, managing director, Element Logic Norway, says:“This project shows how automation can be shaped to meet new demands. By bringing AutoStore into a store environment, we are helping thansen build a customer journey that combines efficiency with convenience.”

Scope and significance

The thansen installation is the world's biggest self-service in-store AutoStore system and the first of its size in the Nordics. It illustrates how retailers can connect store operations with automated fulfillment in real time, expanding capacity and service levels without compromising the in-store experience.

Christian Walby, sales director, Element Logic Norway, says:“Implementing AutoStore directly in a store environment changes the dynamic – for customers, employees, and logistics. This project demonstrates how technology and customer focus can work together. We are proud to contribute to thansen's development.”

Designed for flexibility and growth

The system has been developed to support efficiency and scalability. It can be expanded or adjusted as assortment and customer expectations evolve, providing thansen with a store model that is resilient to market change.

As a retailer, thansen combines a strong e-commerce platform with a wide network of stores across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, offering car accessories, spare parts, bicycles, and leisure products to a broad customer base.



Location : thansen, Sofiemyr (outside Oslo).

Opening date : August 22, 2025.

Technology : AutoStore cube storage system.

System capacity : 30,000 bins and 20 robots. Purpose : A self-service in-store solution designed to improve product availability, speed up order handling, and integrate automation into the retail experience.

