Ontario Bets Big: May Sees Record-Breaking Spending In Igaming Sector

MENAFN - News Direct)– While Ontario's provincial budget for 2025-26,“A Plan to Protect Ontario,” outlines a massive $232.5 billion in overall expenditures, a significant and noteworthy portion of the province's economic activity in May was driven by a different kind of spending:

May 2025 marked an unprecedented surge in online gambling within the province, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) from iGaming activities reaching a new monthly record of CA338.0million(approximatelyUS247.0 million) . This figure not only surpassed Ontario's previous monthly high of $328.5 million (set in January of this year) by a notable 2.9% but also demonstrated a robust 40.3% increase compared to May of last year and an 8.0% rise from April 2025.

This remarkable growth wasn't just in revenue. Total player wagering across all iGaming platforms during May also hit an all-time high, breaking the CA8billion mark for the first time, reaching CA8.07 billion. This represents a 3.5% month-on-month increase and a significant 28.9% year-on-year jump.

A Deeper Dive into the Gambling Boom:

The data from iGaming Ontario (iGO), the provincial regulator, reveals the driving forces behind this spending spree:



Online Casino Dominance: Some of the best online casinos in Canada continued to be the primary engine of the iGaming market, accounting for the lion's share of revenue. In May, online casino activity alone generated CA$259.8 million , a substantial 45.3% increase year-on-year, representing 77% of all iGaming revenue in the province. Player spending on internet casino games also saw a healthy rise, reaching CA$6.96 billion , up 30.9% from the previous year.

Strong Sports Betting Performance: Sports betting also contributed significantly, bringing in CA$71.8 million in revenue, a 26.3% increase year-on-year, and holding a 21% market share. Wagering on internet sports betting climbed 18.5% to CA$972.0 million .

Steady Online Poker: While a smaller segment, internet poker revenue was up 18.9% to CA$6.3 million , with players spending CA$129.0 million . Active Player Accounts: Despite the revenue and spending records, the number of monthly active player accounts saw a slight dip of 2.0% year-on-year, settling at 1.07 million. However, this was offset by a notable 10.0% increase in average revenue per active player account (ARPPA), which reached CA$316 . This suggests that while there may have been a slight reduction in the sheer number of active players, those who were engaged were spending more.

As of June 25, Ontario's regulated iGaming market boasts 50 licensed operators running 86 websites, demonstrating a robust and competitive landscape. The success of this regulated environment is evident, with the province's iGaming revenue now significantly outpacing that of other Canadian provinces.

This record-setting performance in May underscores the growing consumer appetite for online gambling in Ontario and highlights the effectiveness of the province's regulated market in drawing significant revenue. As the province continues to navigate its broader fiscal landscape, the thriving iGaming sector is clearly a significant and expanding contributor to its economic activity.