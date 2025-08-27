E2 Lighting Expands Sensor Portfolio With Low Voltage Options For Distributed Control Applications

E2 Lighting International Inc.

Versatile 12V PIR and microwave sensors enhance intelligent lighting control for industrial and distributed infrastructure.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- E2 Lighting International Inc. today announced the expansion of its sensor portfolio to include low-voltage options designed to support distributed control applications in industrial and commercial environments. The introduction of 12V passive infrared (PIR) and microwave sensors reinforces the company's focus on enabling intelligent lighting control across varied infrastructures.“By offering PIR and microwave sensor options compatible with 12V infrastructure, we are equipping integrators, designers, and architects with tools that align seamlessly with the future of industrial LED lighting fixtures and intelligent lighting control.” said a spokesperson for E2 Lighting International IncThe expanded sensor line enhances lighting automation with low voltage compatibility. The 12V PIR and microwave sensors are designed for reliable performance in environments where centralized controls aren't practical. This enables integrators to implement lighting control in distributed low-voltage networks, optimizing energy use while ensuring compatibility with industrial automation systems design is particularly relevant to projects that balance high-performance industrial LED lighting fixtures with the need for intelligent control systems that scale across large facilities, manufacturing floors, or specialized automation setups.Low-voltage sensors simplify deployment for controls integrators by supporting distributed control schemes without sacrificing reliability. For lighting designers, they allow for adaptable control in environments with variable lighting and occupancy. IoT solution architects benefit from 12V PIR and microwave options, facilitating integration with modern distributed systems for enhanced communication, data collection, and operational efficiency. With these features, E2 Lighting's sensor expansion underscores its recognition of how intelligent lighting control is evolving in parallel with industrial and distributed system design.Founded in 2013 and based in Grapevine, Texas, E2 Lighting International Inc. designs and distributes LED lighting systems for various commercial and industrial applications across the U.S. Their product range includes indoor and outdoor fixtures, integrated emergency solutions, smart lighting controls, and low blue-light options. Many products comply with energy and safety standards, including RoHS, Energy Star, UL/ETL, and DLC Premium. E2 Lighting is known for its energy-efficient and reliable lighting solutions across diverse industries.

