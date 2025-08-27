President Ilham Aliyev's Interview: New Horizons For Peace, Diplomacy, And Regional Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, offered insights on the country's diplomatic achievements, regional peace efforts, and strategic objectives in an interview with Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya television channel, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend .

Garayev noted that the document initialed in Washington in August 2025 marks a historic step toward ending the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“President Aliyev's statements confirm Azerbaijan's determination for peace and its active diplomatic engagement. Although full ratification of the document depends on constitutional changes in Armenia, a new era of regional cooperation and stability has effectively begun.

Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor initiative, also referred to as the 'Trump Route,' is set to bolster the country's geopolitical standing while enhancing economic integration and transport connectivity across the region. The project links Azerbaijan's mainland with its Nakhchivan exclave, positioning the country as a key regional transit hub. For Armenia, the initiative offers constructive opportunities within a 'win-win' framework, creating benefits for both sides,” he said.

Garayev also discussed President Aliyev's remarks on the recent downing of an Azerbaijani civilian plane by Russia, which caused significant tension between the two countries.

“As President Ilham Aliyev noted, this was both a technical and diplomatic failure requiring a transparent and fair investigation. Attacks against Azerbaijanis in Russia further worsened relations, yet Azerbaijan continues to prioritize peace, dialogue, and a constructive approach while standing firm against disrespect toward its people and state.

The incident underscores the complexity of bilateral relations and highlights the urgent need for measured and strategic steps to restore dialogue with Moscow in the future,” Garayev said.

The analyst highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's approach toward Iran as an example of statecraft.

“He emphasizes the importance of institutional relations, mutual trust, and understanding. By expanding regional connections through alternative routes and multifaceted diplomacy, Azerbaijan demonstrates strategic flexibility.

In the interview, President Ilham Aliyev also praised U.S. President Donald Trump as an active and courageous leader in peace initiatives and expressed support for his Nobel Peace Prize candidacy, reflecting Azerbaijan's principled stance in global affairs," he added.

Garayev said that the interview further underscored Azerbaijan's influential role in the Turkic Council and its regional cooperation strategy.

“This positions Azerbaijan as a reliable and respected actor on both regional and global stages.

Overall, the interview provides a clear and compelling picture of Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, stability, development, and regional cooperation, while also showcasing its diplomatic agility and strategic vision. President Ilham Aliyev's remarks portray Azerbaijan not only as a strong and resilient state, but also as a regional leader dedicated to fostering mutual understanding and dialogue,” Garayev concluded.