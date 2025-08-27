President Ilham Aliyev's Interview: New Horizons For Peace, Diplomacy, And Regional Dev't
Garayev noted that the document initialed in Washington in August 2025 marks a historic step toward ending the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“President Aliyev's statements confirm Azerbaijan's determination for peace and its active diplomatic engagement. Although full ratification of the document depends on constitutional changes in Armenia, a new era of regional cooperation and stability has effectively begun.
Azerbaijan's Zangezur Corridor initiative, also referred to as the 'Trump Route,' is set to bolster the country's geopolitical standing while enhancing economic integration and transport connectivity across the region. The project links Azerbaijan's mainland with its Nakhchivan exclave, positioning the country as a key regional transit hub. For Armenia, the initiative offers constructive opportunities within a 'win-win' framework, creating benefits for both sides,” he said.
Garayev also discussed President Aliyev's remarks on the recent downing of an Azerbaijani civilian plane by Russia, which caused significant tension between the two countries.
“As President Ilham Aliyev noted, this was both a technical and diplomatic failure requiring a transparent and fair investigation. Attacks against Azerbaijanis in Russia further worsened relations, yet Azerbaijan continues to prioritize peace, dialogue, and a constructive approach while standing firm against disrespect toward its people and state.
The incident underscores the complexity of bilateral relations and highlights the urgent need for measured and strategic steps to restore dialogue with Moscow in the future,” Garayev said.
The analyst highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's approach toward Iran as an example of statecraft.
“He emphasizes the importance of institutional relations, mutual trust, and understanding. By expanding regional connections through alternative routes and multifaceted diplomacy, Azerbaijan demonstrates strategic flexibility.
In the interview, President Ilham Aliyev also praised U.S. President Donald Trump as an active and courageous leader in peace initiatives and expressed support for his Nobel Peace Prize candidacy, reflecting Azerbaijan's principled stance in global affairs," he added.
Garayev said that the interview further underscored Azerbaijan's influential role in the Turkic Council and its regional cooperation strategy.
“This positions Azerbaijan as a reliable and respected actor on both regional and global stages.
Overall, the interview provides a clear and compelling picture of Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, stability, development, and regional cooperation, while also showcasing its diplomatic agility and strategic vision. President Ilham Aliyev's remarks portray Azerbaijan not only as a strong and resilient state, but also as a regional leader dedicated to fostering mutual understanding and dialogue,” Garayev concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment