Optery Wins Siliconangle Techforward Award In The Digital Risk Protection Platform Category

Optery protects companies from social engineering, credential compromise, and other PII-based threats by leveraging patented search technology and sophisticated opt-out software to deliver the most comprehensive and effective data broker removal solution available today. With coverage across 1,240+ sites, Optery has the most comprehensive data broker coverage in the industry, and consistently finds more exposed profiles than any competitor, removes them faster, and proves results with before-and-after screenshots.

“Today's attackers often use the same tactics as sophisticated digital marketers, leveraging data brokers to craft highly personalized campaigns. This makes personal data removal a necessity for anyone in a high-risk role,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder of Optery.“Social engineering remains the number one cybersecurity threat to businesses, and companies need proactive defenses that shrink the attack surface before threats reach employees. That's what Optery delivers every day for our clients. This award validates the critical role of data broker removal in modern cybersecurity, and we're honored to be recognized as the industry leader.”

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. Optery was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

“The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories, they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results.”

Organizations today face a rising tide of phishing, smishing, vishing, and business email compromise attacks, all of which exploit exposed personal data. Optery's innovative solution allows companies to address these threats preemptively at the source, dramatically reducing the volume of attacks and the burden on security teams.

“These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media.“These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages.”

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, received Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, was named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 and 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine in 2024, won the Best Service for Attack Surface Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine in 2025, and won the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.

About SiliconANGLE Media



SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios - such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) - SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

