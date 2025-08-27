Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's NAM Chairmanship Marks Milestone In Foreign Policy, Deputy FM Says

Azerbaijan's NAM Chairmanship Marks Milestone In Foreign Policy, Deputy FM Says


2025-08-27 09:07:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan's tenure as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has been one of the most productive and memorable periods in the country's foreign policy history, said Yalchin Rafiyev, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the NAM Youth Organization, Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's chairmanship allowed the country to strengthen its role on the international stage within the NAM and promote the movement's principles.

“Although the official chairmanship term has concluded, Azerbaijan continues to actively participate in the organization's activities as part of the 'Troika leadership.'

This experience has been truly unique and unforgettable for our country. Even today, as part of the 'troika,' we are pleased to continue supporting the initiatives launched during our chairmanship and promoting ideas that have resonated widely among member states,” he stated.

MENAFN27082025000187011040ID1109983486

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search