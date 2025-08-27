PROFICIENT AUTO INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. On Behalf Of Proficient Auto Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
If you purchased or acquired stock in Proficient Auto and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (“Proficient Auto” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:PAL) on behalf of Proficient Auto stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Proficient Auto has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On May 7, 2025, Proficient Auto announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing that the Company had suffered a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in total operating revenue to $95.2 million and total operating loss of $2.4 million during the quarter.
On this news, Proficient Auto's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 4.93%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 8, 2025.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Proficient Auto shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
