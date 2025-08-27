403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eleven More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least eleven Palestinians have been killed and numerous others injured in Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn Wednesday, medical sources and eyewitnesses stated to a news agency.
In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike struck a residence in the al-Daraj neighborhood at the city’s center, killing two Palestinians and wounding several more.
Nine additional people were wounded when warplanes targeted a tent near the Sheikh Radwan cemetery in northern Gaza City.
In southern Gaza, two women were killed after Israeli strikes hit tents housing displaced families in the al-Qadisiyah camp west of Khan Younis.
Further casualties were reported in Khan Younis itself, where three Palestinians, including a child and a young woman, died in an airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced individuals in the Asdaa area north of the city, with others injured.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army shot and killed four Palestinians and wounded others while they waited for humanitarian aid west of Khan Younis, according to witnesses.
Additional reports confirm Israeli forces have been demolishing homes and civilian properties across parts of Gaza alongside ongoing airstrikes.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have claimed nearly 63,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated and facing famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also confronts a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.
