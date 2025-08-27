Al-Balqa University, KOICA Boost Educational Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Aug. 27 (Petra) --In a move that highlights growing educational cooperation between Jordan and South Korea, a delegation from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), headed by its Jordan Office Director Soyoung Kim, visited Al-Balqa Applied University.The visit marks the final phase of a collaborative project aimed at revamping diploma-level programs at the university's Irbid and Karak colleges.University President Ahmad Ajlouni described the initiative as a model for effective international academic partnerships. He noted that the project has not only enriched the university's academic offerings but also fostered a more dynamic and globally relevant learning environment.Ajlouni praised KOICA's hands-on support in bringing Korean expertise to Jordanian classrooms, translating global best practices into real improvements on the ground.The project's core focus has been on modernizing academic and vocational diploma programs, upgrading facilities, and building human capacity. This includes tailored training for faculty and students, and the integration of advanced career guidance and technical mentorship systems.As the initiative approaches completion, Ajlouni expressed confidence that its impact will extend well beyond the university, enhancing its regional and international standing while ensuring graduates are better prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.KOICA representatives voiced their appreciation for the university's commitment to the project, emphasizing that the progress achieved reflects the value of meaningful collaboration. They highlighted the long-term benefits the program will bring to students, institutions, and local communities, positioning it as a successful blueprint for future educational partnerships between Jordan and South Korea.