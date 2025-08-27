Looper Insights & Xroadmedia Form Strategic Partnership To Power Personalization And Performance For Streaming Services

XroadMedia

Collaboration eliminates visibility blind spots and connects merchandising analytics with personalization intelligence to boost engagement and revenue.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Looper Insights , the leading SaaS analytics provider and XroadMedia , the experts in personalization and content discovery, are joining forces to create a single source of truth that captures all aspects of streaming merchandising, whether paid, editorial or algorithmic.This partnership will allow streaming services, global broadcasters, and Direct-to-Consumer platforms to connect visibility data with real-time personalization, closing the gap between how content is promoted and how it is discovered.Together, the solutions unlock new revenue streams for paid, promotional and algorithmically placed content and apps. Service providers can gain insights into user behaviour and predictive consumption patterns for better data-centric decision making, streamlining operations and reducing data silos.Lucas Bertrand, CEO, Looper Insights, said, "Streaming success starts with visibility and ends with engagement. By combining Looper's merchandising intelligence with XroadMedia's personalization expertise, we give platforms a unified data source to see, understand and act on every opportunity to connect with their audiences."Adolf Proidl, CEO, XroadMedia, comments,“Our mission has always been to help our clients deliver the most relevant content to their users. The combination of our personalization engine and Looper Insights' powerful analytics will help marketing teams create content that captivates audiences and campaigns that drive results.”To learn more about this partnership, you can visit XroadMedia at 5.C20 at IBC 12-15th September.About Looper InsightsLooper Insights shows streaming companies what's really happening on connected TVs. Every day, across 30+ countries and hundreds of devices, we capture exactly where and how titles are promoted, benchmark performance, and track merchandising in real time. Our clean, structured data connects visibility to outcomes, giving platforms, studios, and broadcasters the clarity to optimize campaigns, prove ROI, and stay ahead of the competition.PR Contact:Francesca Pezzoli, VP Marketing, Looper Insights, ...About XroadMediaXroadMedia was founded by leading specialists with over 20 years of experience in content discovery and addressable TV. XroadMedia provides innovative personalization solutions exclusively to media companies. We help drive additional engagement, revenue and value for about 200 million users in more than 50 deployments. We enhance user experiences, not just through a dynamic UI, but every viewer touchpoint, like notifications, emails, upsells, retention offers, advertising and more.But we're more than just tech - our expertise helps drive innovation. Our platform learns from user behavior, adapts in real-time and creates seamless journeys across devices. For broadcasters, telco operators or OTT providers in a crowded market, we help engage viewers, reduce churn and boost revenue through relevant, curated content and automation.Delivering personalization to over 200M users for operators, streaming services and broadcasters globally, including A1 Telekom Austria Group, Claro, Three, UKTV and Vodafone.PR Contact:Lydia Bird, Marketing and Communications Director, ...

Francesca Pezzoli

Looper Insights

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.