Russian Post Pauses Parcel Shipments to U.S. Over Tariffs
(MENAFN) Russian Post, the country’s state-owned postal service, has suspended all parcel shipments containing goods to the United States, citing uncertainty over looming U.S. import tariffs set to take effect this Friday.
In a statement released Tuesday, Russian Post explained that while standard letter correspondence will continue uninterrupted, the inability to ensure proper duty payments to U.S. Customs and Border Protection has forced a pause in air freight operations.
"Russian Post, unable to carry out air delivery on this route, temporarily suspends the acceptance of shipments with goods to the United States from August 26, 2025," the organization said.
The halt follows an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump ending the long-standing “de minimis” rule. That exemption had allowed foreign goods valued under $800 to enter the U.S. without import duties. The change takes effect on Friday and is expected to have a significant impact on cross-border e-commerce.
As a result of the unclear procedures for customs payments, Russian Post noted that “all air carriers” have stopped transporting goods-based parcels to the U.S.
The United States remains Russia’s top postal export destination, accounting for 23% of outbound shipments, according to Interfax, which cited Russian Post. Typical exports include car parts, beauty and health products, and board games.
