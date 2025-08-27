Uzbekistan, Calcity Industrial Park Ink Mou On New Industrial Projects
During the meeting, CalCity presented investment plans that include projects for growing and processing fiber crops, producing cellulose, manufacturing fire-resistant building blocks, and expanding textile production. Particular emphasis was placed on the initiative to process cotton and grain straw into cellulose, viewed as a promising direction for industrial development in Uzbekistan.
Both sides underlined the economic and social importance of the proposed projects, noting their potential to stimulate industrial growth and create new jobs. The memorandum is expected to accelerate implementation, while the parties also agreed to expand cooperation and explore additional promising areas of partnership.
CalCity Industrial Park is a planned industrial community in California City, California, specifically designed for the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp. The project plans to use renewable energy to help lower utility costs and support environmentally friendly practices.
