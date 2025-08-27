403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Legendary Entertainment's Dune Saga Returns Again To Abu Dhabi As Principal Shooting Location
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi will again return as a principal shooting location for the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga Dune.
Legendary Entertainment confirmed today that production on the highly anticipated third installment will return to Abu Dhabi's picturesque Liwa desert with its cinematic towering sand dunes and golden expansive horizon to once again capture the essence of the mythical planet of Arrakis. The film will continue the sweeping saga of Paul Atreides and the complex legacy of this empirical rule. Filming in the desert city will begin later this year with Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission providing essential logistical support, and Image Nation serving as production partner. The film, a continuation of the Academy Award®-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will benefit from the cashback rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Abu Dhabi has served as the backdrop for more than 180 major film and television productions through the introduction of the cashback rebate, including F1® The Movie, Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix's 6 Underground and War Machine - a reflection of the emirate's diverse locations, talent pool, and filmmaking incentives.
Legendary Entertainment confirmed today that production on the highly anticipated third installment will return to Abu Dhabi's picturesque Liwa desert with its cinematic towering sand dunes and golden expansive horizon to once again capture the essence of the mythical planet of Arrakis. The film will continue the sweeping saga of Paul Atreides and the complex legacy of this empirical rule. Filming in the desert city will begin later this year with Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission providing essential logistical support, and Image Nation serving as production partner. The film, a continuation of the Academy Award®-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will benefit from the cashback rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. Abu Dhabi has served as the backdrop for more than 180 major film and television productions through the introduction of the cashback rebate, including F1® The Movie, Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix's 6 Underground and War Machine - a reflection of the emirate's diverse locations, talent pool, and filmmaking incentives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment