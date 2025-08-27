Legendary Entertainment's Dune Saga Returns Again To Abu Dhabi As Principal Shooting Location

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi will again return as a principal shooting location for the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga Dune.

Legendary Entertainment confirmed today that production on the highly anticipated third installment will return to Abu Dhabi's picturesque Liwa desert with its cinematic towering sand dunes and golden expansive horizon to once again capture the essence of the mythical planet of Arrakis. The film will continue the sweeping saga of Paul Atreides and the complex legacy of this empirical rule.

Filming in the desert city will begin later this year with Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission providing essential logistical support, and Image Nation serving as production partner.

The film, a continuation of the Academy Award®-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will benefit from the cashback rebate offered by the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Abu Dhabi has served as the backdrop for more than 180 major film and television productions through the introduction of the cashback rebate, including F1® The Movie, Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix's 6 Underground and War Machine - a reflection of the emirate's diverse locations, talent pool, and filmmaking incentives.