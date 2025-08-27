Eight Sleep Secures $100 Million To Accelerate AI‐Powered Sleep Optimization, Expand Into Medical, And Grow Global Footprint

Funding accelerates the development of the world's first AI-powered Sleep Agent, expands medical initiatives into menopausal sleep and sleep apnea, and fuels growth in international markets, including China.

Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep‐fitness company, today announced it has raised $100 million in new funding to accelerate the company's vision of transforming the bed into an AI-powered sleep-optimization and preventive health device. The round included participation from HSG, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, and notable sports figures, including Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1 Driver) and Zak Brown (CEO of McLaren F1).

Eight Sleep has already surpassed $500 million in Pod sales, grown revenue 10x since the introduction of the Pod, and analyzed over 1 billion hours of sleep data. With customers in more than 30 countries and a portfolio that includes hardware, software, AI and supplements, the company's success underscores the market demand for sleep technology that delivers real solutions, and sets the stage for the next chapter of the business.

“Eight Sleep has developed a turn-key solution for sleep and health optimization: hardware, software, AI, and consumer goods that dynamically adjust around each person's needs,” said.“This new funding enables us to accelerate the deployment of AI for sleep optimization, expand into medical applications like menopausal sleep and sleep apnea, and bring our technology to millions of people around the world.”

Eight Sleep will use the funding to supercharge its AI roadmap, starting with the development of the world's first Sleep Agent. This marks a breakthrough in applying large language models to human physiology, going beyond conversation to deliver real-time, real-world optimization.

The Sleep Agent interprets biometric data and simulates thousands of digital twins per user, allowing it to predict outcomes through advanced modeling. The Sleep Agent can then intelligently adjust variables like temperature, elevation, and bedtime routines to optimize recovery on a nightly basis. This allows Eight Sleep to move beyond reactive tracking into proactive, simulated intervention, bringing true intelligence to the sleep environment.

This builds on the company's existing Autopilot feature, which already makes millions of nightly adjustments based on user behavior and biofeedback. With the integration of advanced AI, Eight Sleep is now modeling the future state of the sleeper and optimizing against it.

“We're creating digital twins of your sleep physiology to simulate, test, and personalize your recovery before you even close your eyes,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep.“This is the next frontier: AI that doesn't just track you, it understands and adapts to you in real time.”

The funding will also support Eight Sleep's entry into the medical space. Building on the Pod's health‐monitoring capabilities, which track cardiovascular and respiratory patterns with up to 99% precision, the company is developing AI-powered solutions for medical sleep challenges, starting with menopausal sleep and sleep apnea. It is also targeting FDA approval for certain applications.

Eight Sleep recently launched Hot Flash Mode, a feature that uses dynamic cooling to provide relief from menopause-related symptoms. Next, the company will develop intelligent interventions for sleep apnea using the Pod's contactless biometric monitoring and real-time actuations.

Eight Sleep plans to continue growing its international footprint with market entry in China, an important milestone in its quest to cement itself as the leading global brand in sleep. The company already ships to over 30 countries, including Canada, the UK, the EU, Australia, Mexico, and the UAE.

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by high performers, professional athletes, like F1 driver Charles Leclerc and top American tennis player Taylor Fritz, as well as health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME's“Best Inventions of the Year,” Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 30 countries at eightsleep.