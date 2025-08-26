Starx / Starx-Pro The Industrial-Grade Handheld Blue-Laser 3D Scanner

MENAFN - GetNews) Accuracy: up to ±20 μm, 1.8M Points/Sec, Lightweight 890 g, 2 custom-made industrial-grade large lenses, 22 beam crossed laser lines + 7 fine scanning parallel lines + single laser line, Compact Design, AI-Powered Software.







Revolutionize Your Workflow with StarX and StarX-Pro

Step into the future of 3D scanning with StarX and StarX-Pro. Bridging the gap between low-precision hobby scanners and costly industrial rigs, the 3D Scanner offers unmatched performance. Featuring a robust 190 mm stereo baseline, 22 beam crossed laser lines + 7 fine scanning parallel lines + single laser line, 2 custom-made industrial-grade large lenses, and our AI-driven engine, it delivers up to ±20 μm accuracy at an incredible 1.8 million points per second-all within a portable 890g device.

Features

1. Accuracy: 190 mm baseline and high-quality lenses ensure exceptional accuracy and detail capture.

2. Speed: Scans up to 1.8 million points per second, accommodating a wide range of sizes.

3. Design: Lightweight and durable, made from aircraft-grade aluminum, weighing only 890 g.

4. Cameras: Advanced high-speed cameras deliver high-resolution, precise scans.

5. Lasers: Custom blue lasers provide clear, accurate scans even on complex surfaces.

6. Size: Compact yet powerful, integrating over 100 components efficiently.

7. Software: AI-driven 3D Matrix software enhances efficiency and integrates seamlessly into workflows.

Highlights

1. Best-in-class blue laser handheld 3D scanner under $3000.

2. Industrial-grade performance-genuine productivity, not a toy!

3. The world's first universally accessible professional scanning tool.

4. Sets the standard for precision in consumer-grade scan coverage.

Unmatched Precision

The key to superior accuracy lies in our 190 mm baseline, which enriches depth capture far beyond traditional consumer products. StarX and StarX-Pro's high-quality lenses ensure precise data collection, consistency, and reliability. With two custom high-speed cameras, every minute detail is captured flawlessly.

Lightning-Fast Speed

Experience unprecedented scanning speeds of up to 1.8 million points per second-1.8 times faster than traditional models. StarX and StarX-Pro's flexible scan range accommodates everything from intricate small parts to expansive structures, ensuring efficiency and versatility.

Durable and Lightweight Design

Engineered from aircraft-grade aluminum, the StarX and StarX-Pro body withstands temperature and humidity variations with ease. Weighing just 890 g, it offers exceptional portability and ease of use, allowing you to operate seamlessly in diverse environments.

Advanced Camera Technology

Precision is at the heart of our design. StarX and StarX-Pro's advanced cameras deliver high-resolution data, ensuring accurate and detailed scans. The integration of high-quality lenses enhances measurement accuracy, setting a new standard in 3D scanning.

Revolutionary Blue Lasers

Our custom-developed blue lasers emit 22 beam crossed laser lines + 7 fine scanning parallel lines + single laser line, offering unparalleled clarity even on challenging metal surfaces. This ensures exceptional accuracy up to ±20 microns, transforming every scan into a precise digital model.

Compact and Powerful

At just 270*150*70 mm, StarX and StarX-Pro integrates over 100 precision components, achieving a remarkable balance of size and performance. Its compact design does not compromise stability, allowing for consistent, high-quality results.

Intelligent Scanning Software

The "3D Matrix" software is the brain behind the operation. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, it filters noise and optimizes point data, enhancing efficiency by over 30%. Seamless integration into your workflow ensures a smooth transition from scanning to design and analysis.

Unlock Your Creative Potential

Simplify complex engineering tasks with ease. StarX and StarX-Pro allows you to generate 3D models quickly, streamlining your creative process. Avoid measurement errors and enhance product quality effortlessly, transforming your workflow and productivity.

Robust in Any Light

Adaptable technology ensures reliable performance under various lighting conditions. High-sensitivity sensors and narrowband filters manage ambient light effectively, guaranteeing consistent results.

Master Reflective Surfaces

Dynamic solutions are at your fingertips. StarX and StarX-Pro's intelligent algorithms and robust hardware overcome reflection challenges, ensuring high-quality data capture regardless of surface conditions.

Use Cases

. 3D Scanning Service Companies

. Reverse Engineering Shops

. Automotive Industry Factories

. Injection Mold Manufacturers

. 3D Printing Companies

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS







Company Information

Deeptech3D was founded by veterans from Microsoft Research Asia and Zhejiang University's CAD team and has become a world-leading full-stack developer of 3D machine-vision systems. A national high-tech enterprise with 120+ patents (20+ invention patents), Deeptech3D operates a European branch in Finland and serves clients in over 30 countries. Our precision scanning and measurement solutions power Bosch, Siemens, Philips, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, SAIC Volkswagen, Great Wall Motors, Geely, BYD, Yadea, AIMA, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Peking University and more.

In its early days, the parent company Hangzhou Blackboxcv Co., Ltd. focused on metrology-grade scanners, dedicated to creating a 3D scanner that everyone could use-offering industrial-level quality at a consumer-level price. Thus, Blackboxcv initiated a technological empowerment revolution, ushering in an era of scanning for all, and the sub-brand Deeptech3D was born!

When industrial-grade 3D scanners were kept out of reach for the public due to high prices and complex operation, the founding team of Blackboxcv was determined to change the status quo. They faced technical and cost challenges head-on, independently developing high-precision sensors and intelligent algorithms, overcoming numerous obstacles.

Ultimately, Blackboxcv launched the StarX and StarX-Pro series of 3D scanners, combining industrial-grade accuracy with consumer-level pricing. With millimeter-level precision to meet professional needs and an intuitive setup that takes just five minutes to master, advanced metrology technology is no longer out of reach-opening the door to digital innovation across industries.