South End Capital Announces End Of Summer Partner Promotion

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., the $3.2B nationwide business, real estate, and equipment lender is pleased to announce an industry-leading end of summer revenue share promotion* for its approved financing referral partners.

Beginning August 15th, approved partners will earn a 60% revenue share on any financing referred before 11:59 pm on August 31st and that funds in the South End Capital marketplace .

This means that approved referral partners will earn more than South End Capital on their funded referrals submitted during the promotional period.

All South End Capital's marketplace financing programs are eligible including (but not limited to) business loans, real estate loans, equipment financing, and more.

Approved referral partners are encouraged to submit their financing requests and share their referral links with their networks before the promotion expires.

For more details about South End Capital's end of summer promotion and other program options, please contact Matt Naughton at .... Additionally, those interested in this revenue sharing opportunity, but who are not yet an approved partner, can register here in less than 60-seconds .

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person's eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

*This promotion is valid for financing requests referred by approved partners through eligible referral links between 12:00 am August 15, 2025 and 11:59 pm on August 31, 2025. Referrals must close in 2025 in the South End Capital marketplace. This promotion only applies to loans funded through third-party lenders in the South End Capital marketplace, not loans funded directly by Stearns Bank N.A.

