Keysight Recognized On TIME's List Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies Of 2025

SANTA ROSA, Calif., August 26, 2025 - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has been recognized as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 , listed in the second edition rankings from TIME and Statista. This is Keysight's second consecutive year of inclusion on the ranking of the top 500 most sustainable companies, and the company is proud to announce that it has significantly improved its position in this year's rankings, rising from 247th in 2024 to 127th in 2025. Keysight is also proud to announce that it ranked 11th within the electronics, hardware, and equipment sector. This recognition highlights Keysight's continued commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 evaluates over 5,000 global enterprises across more than 30 countries. Companies were assessed using more than 20 key performance indicators, including:



Transparency and alignment with international reporting standards

Environmental impact, such as emissions reduction and renewable energy initiatives

Social responsibility metrics External sustainability ratings and commitments from reputable organizations

Companies received a composite score through this multi-layered evaluation, and the top 500 - determined further by revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence - earned placement on this year's rankings.

Based on the results, Keysight is pleased to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025.

Jodi Juskie, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Keysight, said: “This honor from TIME and Statista underscores our commitment to operating with transparency, driving innovation with purpose, and delivering real - and measurable - benefits to our customers, stakeholders, and the planet. At Keysight, corporate social responsibility is a fundamental component of our strategy and company culture, guiding our actions as an organization.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and .

