Keysight Recognized On TIME's List Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies Of 2025
The World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 evaluates over 5,000 global enterprises across more than 30 countries. Companies were assessed using more than 20 key performance indicators, including:
-
Transparency and alignment with international reporting standards
Environmental impact, such as emissions reduction and renewable energy initiatives
Social responsibility metrics
External sustainability ratings and commitments from reputable organizations
Companies received a composite score through this multi-layered evaluation, and the top 500 - determined further by revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence - earned placement on this year's rankings.
Based on the results, Keysight is pleased to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025.
Jodi Juskie, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, Keysight, said: “This honor from TIME and Statista underscores our commitment to operating with transparency, driving innovation with purpose, and delivering real - and measurable - benefits to our customers, stakeholders, and the planet. At Keysight, corporate social responsibility is a fundamental component of our strategy and company culture, guiding our actions as an organization.”
Resources:
-
Keysight Corporate Social Responsibility webpage
How TIME and Statista Determined the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025
2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report
Keysight Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine | Keysight
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and .
