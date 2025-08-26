GL Advances 400 Gbps Packet Capture And Real-Time Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their Duplex Wirespeed Packet Capture Solution , designed for data centers and high-speed network environments. This cutting-edge solution supports Ethernet speeds up to 400 Gbps, delivering unmatched performance and reliability for the most demanding network monitoring needs.

Ethernet traffic continues to surge, driven by high-bandwidth workloads such as Artificial Intelligence. To keep pace, network engineers require diagnostic solutions that can interface with 400 Gbps ultra-high-speed links, capture traffic without loss, and provide real-time analysis within a single integrated platform.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states“GL's FastRecorderTM is an all-in-one hardware platform for lossless high-speed Ethernet traffic capture across multiple ports. The system is available in both rack-mount and portable form factors. Both platforms are designed for continuous packet capture and real-time analysis in labs, data centers, and field environments.”

The rack-mount version features dual processors and supports multiple 400 Gbps ports, achieving an aggregate capture rate of over 800 Gbps with up to 600 TB of NVMe storage. The portable version includes a single processor and multiple 400 Gbps ports, delivering an aggregate capture rate of more than 400 Gbps.

FastRecorderTM provides a secure Linux-based web interface for remote, multi-user access, along with automation support via Python and REST APIs. Users gain full visibility into performance through detailed capture metrics, including duration, data rates, frame statistics, dropped packets, total recorded bytes, link status, bandwidth usage, error counters, and frame length distribution.

Captured traffic can be processed using extractor module (PacketExtractorTM) to isolate specific streams, headers, or time windows. Output is available in PCAP/PCAPNG formats with extraction metrics such as frame count, data volume, extraction rate, and processing time. The extracted files can then be seamlessly analyzed with GL's PacketScanTM software.

Other Key Features



Nanosecond timestamping

Duplex 400 Gbps capture (400 Gbps East + 400 Gbps West) for up to 800 Gbps total to SSDs, recording up to 6 TB per minute

Apply hardware filters (MAC, 802.1Q VLAN, IPv4, IPv6, Tunnel traffic (GRE, GTP, and VXLAN), TCP, UDP, SCTP) to capture traffic of interest

Real-time port insights including status, received frames, link utilization, capture rates, error counts, and frame length distribution Real-time graphs for each port to analyze capture rates and detect issues such as segment drops, Multi-Packet Receive Queue (MPRQ) buffer overflows, missed packets, and discarded packets



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

