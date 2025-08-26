Hemostemix's Boots On The Ground In Florida

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) -(TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), an autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company offeringto individuals suffering from peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia, under Florida's SB 1768, announces the launch of its face-to-face sales program, with boots on the ground in Miami, Naples, and Tampa, Florida.

Florida's law authorizes the use of advanced cell therapies such as VesCellTM in patients with life-threatening or severely debilitating conditions who have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. To drive rapid adoption, Hemostemix is executing a " boots on the ground" strategy, led by Thomas Smeenk, CEO, and Croom Lawrence, CCO, who are meeting directly with clinicians, clinic owners, and former Phase II clinical trial investigators, across the state.

"Florida is one of the most advanced U.S. jurisdictions for right-to-try and compassionate use access," said Thomas Smeenk, CEO of Hemostemix. "By putting boots on the ground, we're ensuring physicians and clinic leaders have direct engagement with our leadership team as we expand access to VesCellTM for patients in need."

"Our priority is building deep relationships with the clinical community, many of whom already have firsthand experience with ACP-01 from earlier trials," added Croom Lawrence, CCO. "Florida represents a significant opportunity to align world-class expertise with our mission to bring VesCellTM to those with no remaining treatment options."

Scientific and Clinical Results

Hemostemix has treated 498 patients and completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects , resulting in 11 peer-reviewed publications that validate the safety and efficacy of VesCellTM. This evidence base is now being leveraged to establish a statewide network of treatments in participating clinics.

The Florida rollout strategy includes data collection for FDA Engagement: All Results add to the Company's safety and efficacy profile to obtain Regulatory Approval.



Direct engagement with podiatrists, cardiologists, and vascular specialists.

On-site meetings with former Phase II trial sites to transition trial experience into clinical adoption.

Educational outreach to clinic owners and healthcare providers on patient eligibility, treatment protocols, and data collection (outcomes of treatments). Ongoing follow-ups with regulators, including the FDA, with respect to the data generated from treatment outcomes.

A New Chance to Live Better, Longer

Under Florida's Right-to-Try statute SB 1768 , physicians-including podiatrists, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and other specialists treating no-option patients-can now offer VesCellTM (ACP-01) to patients suffering in pain from:



Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI)

Angina

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

Non-Ischemic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure Total Body Ischemia

Clinical Results to Date



Podiatrists & Vascular Surgeons In three published trials, including Phase II, VesCellTM generated new blood vessels, restored circulation, healed ulcers, and reduced rates of amputation.







Ulcer size in the treated group decreased from a mean of 1.46 cm2 (the size of a wild strawberry) to 0.48 mm2 (p = 0.01) (the size of a grain of sand) by 3 months. There was no significant decrease in the size of the ulcers of the placebo group (p < 0.54).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Cardiologists and Thoracic Surgeons



In three published studies of 41, 106, and 53 subjects, respectively, VesCellTM was safe, and clinically relevant. It improved overall ejection fraction significantly, improved exercise capacity and quality of life. In the treatment of chronic stable angina (24 subjects), VesCellTM reduced severe angina symptoms, improved exercise capacity, improved six minutes walk test results, and generated clinical improvement in all patients.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCellTM (ACP-01). A recent peer-reviewed article in Cells (June 29, 2025) provides the scientific foundation for how ACP-01 and NCP-01 may enhance brain-computer interface performance by reducing inflammation, fostering angiogenesis and synaptic plasticity, and potentially extending implant longevity. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease , chronic limb threatening ischemia , non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy , ischemic cardiomyopathy , congestive heart failure , and angina . Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science . As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit .