Keiran Hardy
Dr Keiran Hardy is an Associate Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and a member of the Griffith Criminology Institute. He has published extensively on counter-terrorism law and policy and comments regularly for Australian media. His research interests include counter-terrorism law, countering violent extremism, radicalisation, intelligence whistleblowing and cyber-terrorism. He is the author of Law in Australian Society: An Introduction to Principles and Process (Routledge, 2024).Experience
2016–present
Lecturer, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
2014–2015
Research Fellow, Faculty of Law, UNSW
2014
UNSW, PhD (Law)
2010
UNSW, LLB (Hons 1)
2008
UNSW, BA
