Dr Keiran Hardy is an Associate Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and a member of the Griffith Criminology Institute. He has published extensively on counter-terrorism law and policy and comments regularly for Australian media. His research interests include counter-terrorism law, countering violent extremism, radicalisation, intelligence whistleblowing and cyber-terrorism. He is the author of Law in Australian Society: An Introduction to Principles and Process (Routledge, 2024).

