Dr. Ehsan Noroozinejad is a Senior Researcher at the Urban Transformations Research Centre, where he specialises in Smart and Resilient Construction. With a wealth of experience, Dr. Noroozinejad also holds a prestigious position at UBC Smart Structures in Canada. As the director of the Resilient Structures Research Group, Dr. Noroozinejad has spearheaded groundbreaking advancements in the field of structural engineering alongside an esteemed team of international researchers. His notable contributions are exemplified by his role as the Founder and Chief Editor of the International Journal of Earthquake and Impact Engineering. Additionally, he holds esteemed positions as an Associate Editor for several distinguished journals and serves as the Engineering Editor for ASCE Natural Hazards Review. Dr. Noroozinejad's prolific and influential academic career is underscored by the publication of over 160 high-impact journal papers,8 books in collaboration with esteemed publishers, and various patents. He is also a co-founding Editor of the Data-Centric Engineering Book Series published by De Gruyter. His research interests encompass a wide range of topics, including smart materials and structures, resilience-based design, artificial intelligence, modular construction, and digital twins in construction. Dr. Noroozinejad's exceptional contributions have been recognised through numerous national and international awards, notably including the prestigious 2022 ASCE Associate Editor Award, which commends his exemplary service in enhancing ASCE's publication activities.



2024–present Visiting professor, The University of British Columbia, Canada

2023–present Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University, Australia 2022–2023 Senior Researcher, Smart Structures Lab, The University of British Columbia, Canada

2017 Int. Ins. of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology, PhD in Civil Engineering



2024 Housing Crisis and Community Resilience: A Pilot Survey Role: Lead Investigator Funding Source: WSU Seed Funding

2024 Integrated Policies for Affordable and Net-Zero Housing Project Role: Lead Investigator Funding Source: James Martin Institute for Public Policy

2024 Managing Resilient Green Spaces in Australian Cities Project Role: Funding Source: HORT Innovation, City of Campbelltown, City of Penrith and City of Wyndham

2024 FEM Based Structural Integrity Assessment of Bridges Project Role: Funding Source: Horsham Rural City Council (HRCC) 2024 Accelerated Code implementation of High-Performance Energy Efficient and Carbon-Neutral Modular Buildings Project Role: External Collaborator Funding Source: Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada



Founder and Director, Resilient Structures Research Group

Engineering Editor, Journal of Natural Hazards Review: ASCE, USA

Associate Editor, Journal of Low-Frequency Noise, Vibration and Active Control: SAGE, USA

Associate Editor, Frontiers in Built Environment: Frontiers Media SA, Switzerland

Associate Editor, Smart Infrastructure and Construction: ICE & Emerald, UK

Associate Editor, Journal of the Brazilian Society of Mechanical Sciences and Engineering: Springer, Germany

Associate Editor, The Journal of Engineering (JoE): Wiley, UK

Associate Editor, SN Applied Sciences, Engineering Section: Springer Nature, Switzerland Co-Founder and Co-Editor, Data-Centric Engineering Book Series: De Gruyter, Germany



Best Associate Editor Award, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), USA.