Ehsan Noroozinejad
Dr. Ehsan Noroozinejad is a Senior Researcher at the Urban Transformations Research Centre, where he specialises in Smart and Resilient Construction. With a wealth of experience, Dr. Noroozinejad also holds a prestigious position at UBC Smart Structures in Canada. As the director of the Resilient Structures Research Group, Dr. Noroozinejad has spearheaded groundbreaking advancements in the field of structural engineering alongside an esteemed team of international researchers. His notable contributions are exemplified by his role as the Founder and Chief Editor of the International Journal of Earthquake and Impact Engineering. Additionally, he holds esteemed positions as an Associate Editor for several distinguished journals and serves as the Engineering Editor for ASCE Natural Hazards Review. Dr. Noroozinejad's prolific and influential academic career is underscored by the publication of over 160 high-impact journal papers,8 books in collaboration with esteemed publishers, and various patents. He is also a co-founding Editor of the Data-Centric Engineering Book Series published by De Gruyter. His research interests encompass a wide range of topics, including smart materials and structures, resilience-based design, artificial intelligence, modular construction, and digital twins in construction. Dr. Noroozinejad's exceptional contributions have been recognised through numerous national and international awards, notably including the prestigious 2022 ASCE Associate Editor Award, which commends his exemplary service in enhancing ASCE's publication activities.Experience
-
2024–present
Visiting professor, The University of British Columbia, Canada
2023–present
Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University, Australia
2022–2023
Senior Researcher, Smart Structures Lab, The University of British Columbia, Canada
-
2017
Int. Ins. of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology, PhD in Civil Engineering
-
2024
Housing Crisis and Community Resilience: A Pilot Survey
Role:
Lead Investigator
Funding Source:
WSU Seed Funding
2024
Integrated Policies for Affordable and Net-Zero Housing Project
Role:
Lead Investigator
Funding Source:
James Martin Institute for Public Policy
2024
Managing Resilient Green Spaces in Australian Cities Project
Role:
Funding Source:
HORT Innovation, City of Campbelltown, City of Penrith and City of Wyndham
2024
FEM Based Structural Integrity Assessment of Bridges Project
Role:
Funding Source:
Horsham Rural City Council (HRCC)
2024
Accelerated Code implementation of High-Performance Energy Efficient and Carbon-Neutral Modular Buildings Project
Role:
External Collaborator
Funding Source:
Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada
-
Founder and Director, Resilient Structures Research Group
Engineering Editor, Journal of Natural Hazards Review: ASCE, USA
Associate Editor, Journal of Low-Frequency Noise, Vibration and Active Control: SAGE, USA
Associate Editor, Frontiers in Built Environment: Frontiers Media SA, Switzerland
Associate Editor, Smart Infrastructure and Construction: ICE & Emerald, UK
Associate Editor, Journal of the Brazilian Society of Mechanical Sciences and Engineering: Springer, Germany
Associate Editor, The Journal of Engineering (JoE): Wiley, UK
Associate Editor, SN Applied Sciences, Engineering Section: Springer Nature, Switzerland
Co-Founder and Co-Editor, Data-Centric Engineering Book Series: De Gruyter, Germany
-
Engineering (09)
Civil Engineering (0905)
Construction Engineering (090502)
Structural Engineering (090506)
Natural Hazards (040604)
Urban Analysis And Development (120507)
Best Associate Editor Award, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), USA.
